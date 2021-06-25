'No such report': AAP on the backfoot after SC panel finds Delhi govt inflated oxygen need

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. SC constituted Oxygen Audit Committee not approved any report yet: Manish Sisodia.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi had exaggerated oxygen requirement by upto four times during the Covid-19 second wave, said the oxygen audit committee set up by the Supreme Court in its report.

While addressing a press conference in the national capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia clarified about the reports and said, "BJP leaders have been talking about a so-called report which states that there was no O2 shortage in Delhi during COVID peak and Delhi exaggerated its O2 requirement by 4 times. Let me tell you that the report BJP has been quoting doesn't even exist."

Sisodia further tweeted and gave additional information, "Supreme Court constituted Oxygen Audit Committee has not approved any report yet. Then, which is this report that BJP leaders have been quoting? I challenge BJP to bring this report signed by members of Oxygen Audit Committee."

"The Delhi government's claim of 1,140 Metric Tonnes was four times the calculated consumption as per bed formula, which was 289 MT only," said the panel in its interim report.

The panel, led by AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, that the average consumption of oxygen in Delhi was between 284 to 372 MT. "The excess supply of oxygen affected other states in need of oxygen," the panel also comprising Delhi government's Principal Home Secretary Bhupinder Bhalla, Max Healthcare Director Sandeep Buddhiraja and Union Jal Shakti Ministry Joint Secretary Subodh Yadav said.

The panel aso noted discrepancies in the data given by Delhi hospitals. It said that four hospitals claimed extremely high medical consumption with very few beds. The claims, it siad, appeared to be clearly erroneous leading to extremely skewed info and significantly higher oxygen requirement for Delhi.

According to the AAP government, city hospitals faced an acute shortage of oxygen supply during months of April-May when cases were at peak. The Kejriwal government blamed the Cetre for for not supplyig enough medical oxygen to hospitals, causing deaths.

Notaly, the Delhi government had earlier opposed the Centre's plea for auditing oxygen utilisation in the national capital in the Supreme Court and requested the Supreme Court to order an audit of what it said was the "Centre's arbitrary allocation of oxygen and mismanagement of transportation to Delhi".

Latest India News