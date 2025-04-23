Supreme Court condemns Pahalgam terrorist attack, pays tribute to victims: 'Stark reminder of brutality' The judges of the Supreme Court, lawyers and Registry staff observed two minutes’ silence at 2 pm to express solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court Wednesday expressed strongly condemned the "diabolical act of mindless violence" that happened on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. At least 26 people were killed and 10 others were injured when terrorists opened fire at tourists in Baisaran, 'mini Switzerland'. The top court unanimously adopted a resolution on Wednesday condemning the act of terrorism.

Supreme Court pays tribute to the victims

Denouncing the act of terror, the Supreme Court paid tribute to the victims who lost life in the brutal attack. The resolution issued by the apex court reads, "This diabolical act of mindless violence has shaken the conscience of all and is a stark reminder of the brutality and inhumanity that terrorism unleashes. Supreme Court of India pays its respectful tribute to the innocent lives snuffed out brutally and prematurely while also expressing its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls rest in peace and may those who were injured recover soon."

"The nation stands with the victims and their families in this hour of indescribable grief. The attack on tourists, who were merely enjoying the natural beauty of the Crown Jewel of India, i.e. Kashmir, is undoubtedly an affront to the values of humanity and the sanctity of life and this Court strongly condemns the same," it added.

SC observe two-minute silence

SC also observed a two-minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the tragic attack. According to a circular issued by the Administrative Security Branch, the tribute was observed from 2:00 PM across the Court and its Registry, in silence, to honour the victims of the terror incident, including tourists, in the Union Territory.