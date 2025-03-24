Supreme Court Collegium recommends 'repatriation' of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court Justice Yashwant Varma was the second senior-most judge of the Delhi High Court. He was heading a division bench, which was dealing with cases of sales tax, goods and services tax, company appeals and other appeals of the original side.

In the Justice Yashwant Varma cash row, the Supreme Court Collegium on Monday officially recommended the repatriation of the Delhi High Court Judge to the Allahabad High Court. The official statement is issued by the Collegium comprising CJI Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai, Justice Surya Kant and Justice AS Oka.

The official statement issued by the court reads, "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meetings held on 20th and 24th March 2025 has recommended repatriation of Mr Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad."

Delhi HC withdraws work from Justice Varma

The Delhi High Court on Monday announced withdrawal of all judicial work from Justice Varma. The court issued a notice on its website announcing the development. A note attached to the causelist of the day on the high court's website said the court master of division bench-III, which was headed by Justice Varma, would assign dates in matters listed before Monday.

"In view of the recent events, the judicial work from Justice Yashwant Varma is withdrawn with immediate effect, till further orders," the note, with the registrar (listing) as the signatory, reads.