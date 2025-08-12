Supreme Court closes IMA petition on misleading medical ads, vacates stay on rule 170 omission In August 2024, a different bench of the Supreme Court stayed the deletion, temporarily keeping the requirement in place. Monday's hearing revisited that position.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday (August 11) formally disposed of a writ petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against misleading advertisements that allegedly undermine allopathic medicine, stating that the reliefs sought had already been achieved through prior judicial orders.

A bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice KV Viswanathan observed that the petition no longer required adjudication. "All the reliefs sought in the prayers have already been achieved. We should close this now," Justice Nagarathna remarked at the start of the hearing.

The case revolved around Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, which previously regulated advertisements for Ayurvedic, Siddha, and Unani medicines. The rule was omitted by a notification issued by the AYUSH Ministry on July 1, 2024. The Court had earlier stayed the notification on August 27, 2024, but vacated the stay today while giving parties liberty to approach the appropriate High Courts regarding the omission.

Amicus Curiae Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat requested that the status quo be maintained, especially in light of potential abuse of advertising by Ayurvedic manufacturers. Justice Nagarathna, however, clarified that the Court could neither legislate nor reverse a regulatory omission. "So long as they are permitted to manufacture and they manufacture it, afterwards we can't say don't [advertise]," she added.

Justice Viswanathan also noted that a blanket ban on advertisements could itself be challenged as an unfair trade practice. The Court acknowledged the concern that such advertisements can mislead patients into delaying appropriate treatment, especially when products falsely claim to cure serious illnesses such as cancer.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that a statutory mechanism exists to prevent such claims, while expressing concern over unregulated interventions in the case. "This is not Jantar Mantar, where anyone can just walk in," he said.

The Court also accepted submissions from Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of digital platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook, clarifying that they should not be held liable as they merely host third-party content.

The bench concluded by stating, "We close the matter. Keep all contentions open. Vacate the interim order. Liberty is reserved."

The IMA's petition had gained national attention amid its clash with Patanjali Ayurved over allegedly misleading claims in advertisements. The Court had previously accepted unconditional apologies from Baba Ramdev and Patanjali MD Acharya Balakrishna in related contempt proceedings.