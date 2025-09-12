Supreme Court bans videography, photography in its high-security zone, lists out new rules

The Supreme Court has issued a major order tightening security within its premises. Photography and videography are now completely banned ins the high-security zone of the top court's premises. In a circular released on September 10, the Supreme Court administration made it clear that no individual will be allowed to take photos or record videos in the high-security zone.
The order has been gives keeping in mind the security of the Supreme Court and safety of people present on a the premises everyday.
Rules laid out by Supreme Court
In a circular released on September 10, the Supreme Court administration clarified that no individual will be allowed to take photos or record videos in the high-security zone. The new rules specifically prohibit the use of mobile phones for capturing images or videos, while cameras, tripods, and selfie sticks are also barred.
The order further states that journalists will be permitted to conduct interviews and live broadcasts only in the lawns of the low-security zone.
Any lawyer, litigant, intern, or law clerk found violating these rules will face action from the Bar Association or the respective State Bar Council.
For media personnel, violations could lead to a ban on entering the high-security zone for up to one month. The Supreme Court registry staff and other departmental employees will also be under strict watch, and any breach of rules on their part will invite departmental action.