Supreme Court bans videography, photography in its high-security zone, lists out new rules

In a circular released on September 10, the Supreme Court administration clarified that no individual will be allowed to take photos or record videos in the high-security zone. The new rules specifically prohibit the use of mobile phones for capturing images or videos, while cameras, tripods, and selfie sticks are also barred.

The order further states that journalists will be permitted to conduct interviews and live broadcasts only in the lawns of the low-security zone.

Any lawyer, litigant, intern, or law clerk found violating these rules will face action from the Bar Association or the respective State Bar Council.

For media personnel, violations could lead to a ban on entering the high-security zone for up to one month. The Supreme Court registry staff and other departmental employees will also be under strict watch, and any breach of rules on their part will invite departmental action.