Supreme Court bans posting, uploading court proceedings on social media without prior permission

New Delhi:

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Friday barred posting, reposting or uploading of audio-video recordings of court proceedings on social media and other digital platforms without prior permission of the concerned secretary general of the apex court or the registrar generals of the high courts. A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea raising the misuse of live-streaming and circulation of videos of court proceedings on social media.

No social media platform can transmit, upload clip of court proceedings: SC

As part of the Supreme Court order, no social media platform or digital media outlet can transmit, store, upload, post or repost any clip of court proceedings without obtaining prior permission.

This order was passed during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a journalist, who sought guidelines to regulate the clipping, editing, dissemination and monetisation of audio and video recordings of court proceedings on digital platforms.

The petitioner argued that selective, edited and decontextualised clips of live-streamed hearings were being circulated on social media, distorting courtroom proceedings, undermining the dignity of the judiciary and eroding public confidence in the justice delivery system.

SC clarifies order does not affect accurate news reporting of court proceedings

However, the Supreme Court clarified that its interim order does not affect fair and accurate news reporting of court proceedings.

"As an interim measure, it is directed that there shall be no extraction, modification, dissemination… posting, reposting and uploading of audio-video visual recordings of judicial proceedings on social media or other digital platforms without prior permission of the secretary general of this court or the registrar general of the jurisdictional high courts," the bench said.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner, highlighted the misuse of videos of court proceedings on social media and other digital platforms.Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed with Singh and said there has to be some regulation.

Supreme Court also directed that there shall be no extraction, modification, dissemination, posting or reposting and uploading of live-streamed court proceedings on social media and other digital platforms without prior permission of Secretary General of Supreme Court and Registrar General of High Courts.

Supreme Court ordered that the Secretary General of Supreme Court and Registrar General of High Courts shall display this order on their court websites. Supreme Court made it clear that the order shall have no bearing on news reporting and issued notice to Centre, and State governments on a plea seeking restraint on unauthorised extraction, dissemination and monetisation of court proceedings video on social media and other digital platforms.

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