Supreme Court to hear Azam Khan's plea against state action in Rampur against private university

Azam Khan news: The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Thursday (September 29) a plea of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan against the alleged takeover and other unjustified actions of the Uttar Pradesh government against the Muhammad Ali Jauhar University at Rampur in the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and JB Pardiwala on Wednesday (September 28) took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, that the state has been taking several actions against the private university.

“Subject to clearing of all defects and objections, list the matter before an appropriate bench tomorrow (Thursday),” the CJI said.

Sibal said the leader has been facing several criminal and other cases lodged by the state government and other authorities and now the university has been taken over.

A wall of the university has also been demolished, he said.

