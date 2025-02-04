Supreme Court slams Assam government for not deporting persons declared as foreigners

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

The Supreme Court on Tuesday strongly criticized the Assam government for its inaction in deporting individuals who have been officially declared as foreigners. The court questioned the state’s decision to keep these individuals in detention centers indefinitely, calling it a violation of their rights.

The Assam government argued that deportation was not feasible as many of the detained migrants had not disclosed their foreign addresses. However, the apex court dismissed this claim, stating that the authorities cannot use it as an excuse for indefinite detention.

Issuing a stern directive, the Supreme Court ordered the Assam government to initiate the deportation process for 63 individuals currently held in detention centers within two weeks. The ruling is expected to set a precedent for the handling of foreigners identified through the state’s verification process.