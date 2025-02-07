Supporting those who went to US from 'dunki' route is not right: United Hindu Front's Jai Bhagwan Goyal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI United Hindu Front's Jai Bhagwan Goyal on Dunki route

United Hindu Front working president Jai Bhagwan Goyal on Friday described the lament of opposition parties as unnecessary regarding the Indians who have gone to America via the 'dunki' route. He said that it can be extremely fatal to encourage Indians going abroad from the 'dunki' route. Handcuffs and fetters to these Indians cannot be justified in any situation, he added.

Goyal Questions oppositions' reaction

Goyal questioned why such a response from opposition parties did not come to the fore in Bangladesh's vandalism. "Millions of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants have entered illegally into India, which is a big threat to internal security in the country, but it is a matter of regret and concern that the political parties are playing with the security of the country due to the politics of vote," he said in a statement. He added that if the Indian government takes steps to send illegal Bangladeshi citizens and Rohingyas to their countries, then the opposition parties will, instead of cooperating, create obstacles.

Jay Bhagwan Goyal's statement

Action is required against agents, says Goyal

Goyal said that 'dunki' is reaching countries like America and Canada by spending between Rs 70 lakh to Rs one crore. "There is a need to take immediate strict action against the agents who had sent them," he said.