Image Source : PTI Supply free chyawanprash, kadha to people if these can help prevent COVID-19: Akhilesh

'Chyawanprash' and 'kadha' (decoction) should be supplied to people for free if these are scientifically proven remedies to prevent coronavirus infection, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday.

"The Ministry of AYUSH is showing on TV that decoction and chyawanprash should be taken to avoid coronavirus. If these are scientifically proven remedies, then in times of crisis the government should supply them free of cost," he said in a tweet in hindi.

"People will be encouraged if these are given as an award for using 'Arogya Setu' application," the SP leader added.

आयुष मंत्रालय की तरफ़ से TV पर दिखा रहे हैं कि कोरोना से बचने के लिए काढ़े व च्यवनप्राश का सेवन करना चाहिए. यदि ये वैज्ञानिक रूप से सिद्ध उपाय हैं तो संकटकाल में सरकार इनकी मुफ़्त आपूर्ति करे.



‘आरोग्य सेतु’ का उपयोग करने पर ये पुरस्कार स्वरूप दिये जाएं तो लोग प्रोत्साहित होंगे. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 25, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage