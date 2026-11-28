The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday described Rahul Gandhi as someone who holds a 'super PhD' in lying and urged opposition parties to back the Delimitation Bill, leaving the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha alone in politics. The party said Gandhi and the Congress are anti-women, who have kept making baseless allegations against the Centre.

Responding to Gandhi shortly after he renewed his 'vote chori' allegations and described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an 'illegal PM', BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Congress leader's charges reflect his desperation. Prasad said Gandhi believes in 'my way or the highway', and has failed to listen and understand explanations provided by the government.

If the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were rigged, then Gandhi must also resign from his position in the Parliament, Prasad said.

"Rahul Gandhi claims there are 14 crore fake voters, including 2.8 crore deceased, 6.3 crore who have shifted, one crore duplicates and three crore found absent. How does that make them all fake? They may have voted wherever they moved. He has earned a super-doctorate in lying," he said.

"He claims increasing the number of MPs to 850 would lead to dictatorship. Delimitation was carried out three times under Congress rule. Did that bring dictatorship? Dictatorship came when his grandmother imposed Emergency after losing the Allahabad High Court case," he added.

In the press briefing at party headquarters in New Delhi, the BJP leader said the Modi government remains committed to empowering the women in India. Referring to President Droupadi Murmu, he said the BJP has made a tribal woman the president. Also, the saffron party provides 33 per cent reservation to women across its organisation, he said.

The Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib reiterated that PM Modi is committed to providing 33 per cent reservation to women in the lower House and state legislatures. Continuing his attack on Gandhi, Prasad also recalled how the Modi government has taken several key steps to assist women in the country.

"Whether it is the Drone Didi initiative, women's participation as scientists in Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan missions, their role in the armed forces, permanent commissions in senior military positions, land registrations in women's names or reservations in gram panchayats and district councils, he has consistently worked to empower women," Prasad noted.

ALSO READ:

Ex-Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde backs delimitation, but says govt should've sought Opposition's Consensus