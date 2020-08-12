Image Source : PTI Sunni Waqf Board's trust to open bank accounts, seek donations for Ayodhya mosque

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), the trust constituted by the Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya, is inviting donations and will open two bank accounts for the purpose. The trust will also set up a website with an inbuilt gateway to receive donations online.

"The Trust has decided to open accounts in two private sector banks for receiving donations. Both will be current accounts. Complying with the Supreme Court's verdict, the Trust will construct a mosque, a hospital, community kitchen, and a library on the 5-acre land allotted to the Waqf Board at Dhannipur village in Ayodhya district," said Trust Secretary Athar Hussain.

A financial officer too has been appointed for audit and keep the records of funds received, he said. "... even non-Muslims are welcome to donate. We are already receiving calls from those willing to donate for the proposed mosque and other public facilities."

The Trust was formed with nine members on board, with six more to be added soon.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage