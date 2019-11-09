We will seek a review of Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict: Sunni Central Waqf Board

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Saturday said it will seek a review of the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya case, adding that it was not happy with the judgment. The Supreme Court today ruled that temple will be constructed at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The top court directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions and that they will seek a review," Zafaryab Jilani of Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board said today.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation. The apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.