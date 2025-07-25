Sunjay Kapur’s mother questions son's 'suspicious' death, claims signing documents without knowledge Sona Comstar’s shares slipped 3 per cent following the allegations of Sujay Kapur’s mother. The company’s share hit an intraday low of Rs 476.70 on the BSE on Thursday.

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s mother has questioned the ‘suspicious’ death of her son, asserting that she has not received any convincing explanation over the incident and was made to believe the version of the media. Rani Kapur has made these remarks in a letter written to Sona Comstar and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

“As you are aware, on 12.06.2025, my son Mr. Sunjay Kapur tragically passed away under highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances in the United Kingdom. Despite all attempts, I am not able to receive answers about my son’s death. Despite me seeking information, I have been unable to receive any relevant answers and documents explaining the incident and have been confined to the knowledge and version set out by the media. While we’re in mourning, some people trying to usurp family legacy," the letter read.

Sujay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a company involved in the manufacture of automotive components. Kapur died on June 12, allegedly due to a cardiac arrest during a polo match in London.

Coerced to sign documents without reading and understanding

Rani alleged that she was forced to sign certain company documents without reading or understanding while she was mourning the loss of her son.

“Please take note that during the aforesaid period of grieving, I was approached multiple times and compelled to sign various documents without explanation or even having time to read and understand the same. Despite being under immense mental and emotional distress, I was coerced into signing such documents behind locked doors and though I’ve requested repeatedly, the contents of such documents have never been revealed to me," she added.

She also sought deferment of the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was scheduled for today.

Sona Comstar shares plunge

Sona Comstar’s shares slipped 3 per cent following the allegations of Sujay Kapur’s mother. The company’s share hit an intraday low of Rs 476.70 on the BSE on Thursday.