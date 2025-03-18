Sunita Williams' cousin in Gujarat says 'doing Yajna for her safe return' as astronaut heads back to Earth As NASA astronaut Sunita Williams begins her journey back to Earth after a nine-month stay aboard the International Space Station, her family in Gujarat is performing rituals and praying for her safe return. Williams is set to land Tuesday evening along with three fellow astronauts.

With Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams set to return to Earth after more than nine months, her family in Gujarat is observing her homecoming with prayers and rituals. “Everyone in the family, including her mother, brother, and sister, is happy that she is coming back home,” said her cousin Dinesh Rawal. “We are doing a ‘yagna’ for her return and will distribute sweets upon her arrival. She is the pride of the nation.” The family has also been visiting temples to pray for her safe journey.

Williams aboard SpaceX capsule after ISS undocking

Williams and fellow NASA astronaut Barry “Butch” Wilmore undocked from the International Space Station early Tuesday, along with SpaceX Crew-9 astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. They are scheduled to splash down later in the evening aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom capsule.

NASA is livestreaming the return on X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and NASA+. “They’re on their way! Crew-9 undocked from the Space Station at 1.05 am ET (0505 UTC). Reentry and splashdown coverage begin at 4.45 pm ET (2145 UTC),” NASA posted on X.

Mission extended after Boeing Starliner malfunction

Williams and Wilmore had launched to the ISS on June 5, 2024, aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. The mission, initially planned for about a week, was extended after technical malfunctions surfaced aboard the Starliner. NASA and Boeing identified helium leaks and thruster issues just as the spacecraft approached the ISS. The Starliner was later sent back to Earth without crew in September 2024 to free up docking space.

Political row over astronauts' return

The extended mission sparked political controversy in the US, with former President Donald Trump urging SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to bring the astronauts back sooner. Trump accused President Joe Biden of “abandoning” the astronauts in space—a charge the Biden administration has denied.

Astronauts reflect on their mission

Before departure, the four astronauts packed their belongings and sealed the hatches aboard the ISS. “It’s been a privilege to call the Space Station home, to play my part in its 25-year legacy of doing research for humanity, and to work with colleagues, now friends, from around the globe,” said Nick Hague. “My spaceflight career, like most, is full of the unexpected,” he added.