Sunita Kejriwal gets Delhi High Court notice for violating court’s video conferencing rules

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to all the parties including Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister, several indivisible, Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms on a plea seeking action for violating the court’s video conferencing rules when Arvind Kejriwal was produced before Rouse Avenue Court during his police custody on March 28.

The High Court also directed Sunita Kejriwal and five other individual respondents in the case to take down the posts and also directed the social media companies to take down any other posts or reposts regarding the video recorded on that day.

The court has now listed the matter on July 9.