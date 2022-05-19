Sunil Jakhar, former Punjab Congress chief, joins BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Congress Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar joins BJP.

Highlights Sunil Jakhar, former Punjab Congress chief, joined BJP in presence of JP Nadda in Delhi

Jakhar was removed from all party posts by Congress after allegations over anti-party activities

He resigned from the Congress last week and lashed out at party leaders Channi, Ambika Soni

Sunil Jakhar, former Punjab Congress chief, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party chief JP Nadda in Delhi, coming as another blow for the grand-old party.

Sources say that Jakhar may be nominated to the Rajya Sabha from some other state and also be handed over the party's responsibility for Punjab.

Welcoming Jakhar to the BJP fold, JP Nadda said, "He is an experienced political leader who made a name for himself during his political career. I am confident he will play a big role in strengthening the party in Punjab."

Hitting out at the grand-old party, JP Nadda said, "Congress is neither national, Indian nor democratic, it's reduced to 'Bhai-Behen' party. What has shrunk Congress is their activities. They sidelined objectivity, and prioritized subjectivity...Such parties are BJP's threats, we are fighting them."

Jakhar had quit the Congress last week after lashing out at former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Twitter, saying that he was "not an asset" as portrayed by the party leadership.

A former Lok Sabha member, Jakhar was removed from all party posts by the Congress disciplinary committee following allegations of anti-party activities by certain Punjab unit leaders against him.

He also lashed out at veteran Congress leader Ambika Soni for her statement on the "repercussions of having a Hindu chief minister in Punjab".

Jakhar also held Soni's statement as one of the reasons for the Congress' drubbing in the Punjab assembly polls earlier this year.

ALSO READ | '...DNA of Hindu nafrat': Shehzad Poonawalla's take down of Akhilesh Yadav over his temple remark

ALSO READ | Azam Khan granted interim bail in cheating case

Latest India News