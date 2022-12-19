Monday, December 19, 2022
     
  4. Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi, says looking forward to support India's G20 presidency

Google CEO Sundar Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it is inspiring to see rapid pace of technological advancement in India.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Published on: December 19, 2022 19:12 IST
Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it's inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under his (PM Modi) leadership.

"Thank you for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all," Sundar Pichai said.

