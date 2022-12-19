Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi, says looking forward to support India's G20 presidency

Follow us on Image Source : @SUNDARPICHAI Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it's inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under his (PM Modi) leadership.

"Thank you for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all," Sundar Pichai said.

ALSO READ | Musk poll result: 57% of people wants him to step down from Twitter

ALSO READ | Why is Google removing thousands of YouTube channels?

Latest India News