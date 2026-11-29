As INDIA bloc's bid to persuade the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over reversing its stand on delimitation failed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a swipe at the opposition, describing them as 'naraz fufa' who are sulking over India's growth and achievement.

Such 'naraz fufas', the prime minister said, should listen to songs by legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of Hazarika in New Delhi, PM Modi also underlined that the entire country must fulfil the resolve of making India 'viksit' (developed). He said people's languages and lifestyles can be different, but the resolve for a 'Viksit Bharat' must remain

"Yes, such things do not appeal to those who dream of power through discord, who view India in fragments, and who roam around like a sulking 'naraz fufa' over the nation's achievements. I would say that such 'naraz fufa' should listen to Bhupen da's songs repeatedly; perhaps good sense will prevail upon them," he said.

In his address, PM Modi also lauded Hazarika for his contributions to the Indian culture, saying his centenary celebrations are not just a tribute to Assam, but to the entire northeast. He also recalled his personal bond with the legendary singer, whom he referred to as 'Bhupen da' and said he was not just a great son of Assam, but also of Gujarat.

For Hazarika, PM Modi said, becoming a good Assamese was crucial to becoming a good India. He said the singer had called upon India's during the 1962 India-China war to serve the country and give their everything its defence. Further, he also applauded the Assamese culture.

"The entire world witnessed the cultural strength of Assam. When my Bodo brothers and sisters presented the Bagurumba dance, the world saw a magnificent facet of our diversity. When thousands of artists from the tea gardens showcased the vibrant colours of Jhumur, it naturally brought great joy to this 'chaiwala'," he said.

"The talent of an entire community was revealed to the world. And today, artists from various districts of Assam have once again brought that same vibrancy and enthusiasm to the national capital, Delhi. The Government of Assam has instituted a new award in memory of Bhupen Hazarika ji, and this auspicious beginning has been marked by honouring Usha Mangeshkar," he added.

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