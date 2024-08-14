Wednesday, August 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Two-term SAD MLA Sukhwinder Sukhi joins AAP in Chandigarh

Two-term SAD MLA Sukhwinder Sukhi joins AAP in Chandigarh

Senior AAP leader and its national general secretary Sandeep Pathak was also present.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Chandigarh Published on: August 14, 2024 13:26 IST
Bhagwant Mann
Image Source : PTI Bhagwant Mann

In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal, two-time MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Mann welcomed Sukhi into the party fold, saying he has always worked for the welfare of the downtrodden.

Senior AAP leader and its national general secretary Sandeep Pathak was also present.

Sukhi, who is a doctor by profession, first became MLA from the Banga assembly seat in SBS Nagar district in the 2017. He was again elected as a legislator in the 2022 assembly elections on a SAD ticket.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement