Sukhna Lake water level nears danger mark in Chandigarh; flood gate opened, alert issued With continuous rainfall over the past few days, the lake's swelling water level has become a serious concern for the administration and residents alike. Emergency services remain on standby as precautionary measures are being taken to prevent any untoward incidents, as per officials.

Chandigarh:

The water level in Chandigarh's iconic Sukhna Lake has surged dangerously close to the danger mark prompting authorities to take immediate action. In a precautionary move, one of the three flood gates has been opened to release the excess water and manage the situation. Additionally, an alert has also been issued for areas located near the Sukhna Choe as officials are closely monitoring the situation.

IMD issues weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a tehsil-level nowcast for parts of Punjab and Haryana, forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. In Punjab, thunderstorm activity along with moderate rainfall and strong surface winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km/h is very likely in tehsils including Kharar, Rupnagar, Balachaur, Anandpur Sahib, Garhshankar and Nangal. Light rain is expected across a wider region of the state. Light to moderate rainfall may also occur in Patiala, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Bassi Pathana, Chandigarh, Khamanon, Ludhiana East, Chamkaur Sahib, Samrala, Phagwara, Jalandhar-I, Nawanshahr, Garhshankar, Hoshiarpur, Dasuya, Mukerian, Gurdaspur and Pathankot.

Heavy rainfall in neighbouring Himachal

Continuous heavy rainfall across Kullu and Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh has thrown life out of gear. Several rivers are in full spate, causing widespread concern, while landslides and waterlogging have disrupted connectivity and daily life. The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been blocked at multiple locations due to falling boulders and mudslides, halting vehicular movement on both sides. Commuters are stranded, and authorities have issued advisories urging people to avoid non-essential travel.

