Sudip Bandopadhyay, Kakoli Ghosh meet Om Birla on seating arrangements in Lok Sabha: Sources

New Delhi:

Lok Sabha MPs Sudip Bandopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who left the Trinamool Congress and joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday to discuss seating arrangements for the party's 20 MPs in the Lower House, sources said on Tuesday.

Sudip Bandopadhyay, Kakoli Ghosh discuss allotment of party office

During the meeting, they also discussed the allotment of a party office in the new Parliament building, the sources said. The meeting comes ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament and amid the process of according parliamentary recognition to the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) as an ally of the BJP-led NDA.

Bandyopadhyay had also met Home Minister Amit Shah recently, a source said. They added that the party is expected to submit a formal communication to the Speaker's office for according parliamentary recognition to the NCPI. The leaders are also likely to join an all party meeting on July 19.

Petitions filed by TMC seeking disqualification of 20 MPs

The meeting with the Speaker assumes significance as petitions have been filed by the Trinamool Congress seeking the disqualification of the 20 MPs, who have left the party and joined the NCPI.

Trinamool Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Abhishek Banerjee had met Birla and submitted 20 separate petitions seeking the disqualification of the rebel MPs under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Mamata Banerjee had argued that the MPs had voluntarily given up the membership of the Trinamool Congress by joining another party and were, therefore, liable to be disqualified.

He had also urged the Speaker not to accord any recognition, status or facility to any group claiming to be a separate faction of the party. Sources added the issue of the disqualification of petitions did not come up during Monday's meeting with the Speaker.

Kakoli Ghosh seeks expulsion of Kalyan Banerjee

Earlier, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, wrote to Speaker Om Birla seeking expulsion of Mamata Banerjee loyalist, Kalyan Banerjee, on grounds of "repeated verbal abuse, misogynistic comments and misconduct" within the precincts of the Lower House.

Ghosh Dastidar's letter demanding Kalyan Banerjee's expulsion was written as a follow-up to a complaint against the Sreerampur MP on May 28 and amid the acrimonious rift within the party, with the advocate slamming the dissident parliamentarians and daring them to "contest on BJP ticket if (they) have courage".

Banerjee, though, dismissed Ghosh Dastidar's allegations, calling them "false, fabricated and made as an afterthought".

"On several occasions, Kalyan Banerjee has used objectionable, disrespectful and inappropriate language against me and other women members during the sittings and proceedings of the House.

Such conduct is unbecoming of a Member of Parliament and undermines the dignity, decorum and standards of parliamentary debate expected from elected representatives," the letter, seeking the Speaker's intervention, stated.

Ghosh Dastidar alleged in the letter, which is dated June 10 but surfaced on Monday, that the "objectionable conduct" was not "an isolated event", but a "recurring pattern of behaviour".

Kakoli accuses Mamata of resorting to personal attacks

She accused Banerjee of resorting to personal attacks, intimidation and misogynistic comments directed at her.

"Such behaviour goes beyond the limits of robust political disagreement or parliamentary debate and enters the realm of personal abuse and harassment.

The conduct has not only caused personal anguish but has also created an atmosphere that discourages the free participation of women in parliamentary proceedings," the dissident TMC MP from Barasat seat wrote in the letter.

Ghosh Dastidar referred to Article 105 of the Constitution, stating that the privileges of the freedom of speech enjoyed by the MPs are intended to facilitate fearless participation in parliamentary proceedings and discharge of legislative functions.

With inputs from PTI

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