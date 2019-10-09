Wednesday, October 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Sudhanshu Trivedi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP

Sudhanshu Trivedi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP

Trivedi was elected unopposed and was handed over the certificate after the expiry of the time of withdrawal at the vidhan sabha today.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2019 16:11 IST
Sudhanshu Trivedi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Sudhanshu Trivedi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday elected to the Rajya Sabha in the bypolls to fill the seat which fell vacant following death of former Union minister Arun Jaitley.

Trivedi was elected unopposed and was handed over the certificate after the expiry of the time of withdrawal at the vidhan sabha today.

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKashmir, Article 370, not to figure in Modi-Xi Jinping talks