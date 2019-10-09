Image Source : PTI/FILE Sudhanshu Trivedi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday elected to the Rajya Sabha in the bypolls to fill the seat which fell vacant following death of former Union minister Arun Jaitley.

Trivedi was elected unopposed and was handed over the certificate after the expiry of the time of withdrawal at the vidhan sabha today.