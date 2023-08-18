Sawal To Banta Hai: Can Priyanka Gandhi compete against PM Modi in Varanasi? Here is Sudhanshu Trivedi's take

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi in Sawal To Banta Hai

Sawal To Banta Hai : Congress recently took a huge step ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and gave the responsibility of state president to former MLA Ajay Rai. Soon after taking charge, Rai appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi spoke on the same issue in an exclusive interview with India TV's programme - Sawal To Banta Hai.

Sudhanshu Trivedi's statement

Trivedi said that since Rai has become the new state president he is bound to make strange statements. He further said that the Rahul Gandhi could not save his family seat in 2019.

Congress won two seats

Trivedi said that at one point the Congress party had 80 Lok Sabha seats while today it is struggling to garner 2 seats. He further said, "This is not the preparation of Congress, it is helplessness". In the last election, Congress had won only one seat in UP. Congress is not able to move ahead of the family," he added.

Congress knows the reality of Varanasi

Sudhanshu Trivedi reminded that Ajay Rai himself has lost the election against PM Modi from the Varanasi seat twice. That's why he is aware of the reality of the place. He said that within Congress something is said while something else altogether happens. He said, "The people of Varanasi are watching."

Development in Kashi

Speaking about Kashi, Trivedi said that the people there are watching the development done by PM Modi in the area. He said, "People are watching the elevated road coming from the airport there. Sudhanshu said that he does not think that the people of Kashi will support those people who are still standing somewhere else on the issue of Gyanvapi.

WATCH FULL VIDEO

