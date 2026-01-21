Sudha Murthy warns public about fraudsters creating deepfake videos with her name: 'Stay vigilant' Sudha Murthy said many fake videos circulating online falsely use her image and voice to promote financial schemes and investments and added that these are deepfakes created without her knowledge or consent.

Bengaluru:

Rajya Sabha MP and wife of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy, Sudha Murthy on Wednesday warned the public about fraudsters creating deepfake videos using her name to deceive people. She said many fake videos circulating online falsely use her image and voice to promote financial schemes and investments and added that these are deepfakes created without her knowledge or consent.

Deepfakes created without my knowledge: Sudha Murthy

“I want to alert you to fake videos circulating online that falsely use my image and voice to promote financial schemes and investments. These are deepfakes created without my knowledge or consent. Please do not make any financial decisions based on these fraudulent videos. I urge you to verify information through official channels and report any such content you encounter. Stay vigilant and stay safe. Jai Hind,” she said.

Earlier also Sudha Murty fell victim to a deepfake videos, being used to promote an investment scam in her name. In a video that is going viral on social media, Murty was heard talking about an investment scheme and promising big “20-30 times” returns.

Sudha Murthy concerned about fake messages using her face

Taking cognisance of the artificial-intelligence-generated video, Sudha Murthy warned those seeking investment advice of “AI and the cunning minds” behind deepfakes, and she suggested that people start thinking and analysing for themselves before spending their hard-earned money on any scheme.

“I am really concerned about fake messages using my face and my voice to promote investments promising 20 or 30 times returns,” Murty told news agency PTI. “This is all fake and driven by AI and a cunning mind behind it.”

