Friday, March 08, 2024
     
Sudha Murthy nominated to Rajya Sabha, PM Modi says 'Powerful testament to our Nari Shakti'

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: March 08, 2024 13:22 IST
Sudha Murthy
Image Source : X Sudha Murthy

Sudha Murthy, the Philanthropist, and Chairperson of The Murty Trust, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Applauding her contributions in diverse fields Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sudha Murthy is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti.'

PM Modi took to X to congratulate Murthy and said, "I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha MurtyJi to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure."

 

