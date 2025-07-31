'Sudden braking on highways without warning is negligence': Supreme Court rules in landmark road safety case The Supreme Court has ruled that abruptly applying brakes on a highway without warning amounts to negligence. The decision came in a case involving a 2017 accident in Tamil Nadu, where an engineering student lost his leg after a car braked suddenly, causing him to fall and be run over by a bus.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that applying brakes suddenly and without warning on highways constitutes negligence. If such an act leads to an accident, the car driver can be held liable, the court said. A bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Aravind Kumar made this observation on Tuesday while hearing a case related to a serious road accident. “Vehicles on highways move at high speeds. If a driver wants to stop, it is essential to give a clear signal to vehicles behind,” said Justice Dhulia.

The judgment came in a case from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, involving a tragic accident on January 7, 2017. Engineering student S. Mohammad Hakim was riding his motorcycle when the car in front of him braked suddenly without warning. Hakim collided with the car and fell on the road. Tragically, a bus following behind ran over him, leading to the amputation of his left leg.

During the trial, the car driver claimed he stopped abruptly because his pregnant wife was feeling nauseous. However, the Supreme Court rejected this argument, stating that such an excuse did not justify endangering others’ lives on a high-speed highway.

Court: Sudden stops are dangerous, even in emergencies

The court found the driver’s explanation unacceptable, saying: “Even if there was a medical emergency, applying sudden brakes without any warning on a highway is both dangerous and irresponsible.”

Shared responsibility, but car driver most at fault

The court ruled that all three parties involved — the car driver, the bus driver, and the biker — bore some responsibility, and apportioned fault as follows:

Car driver: 50%

Bus driver: 30%

Biker (Hakim): 20%

The court noted that Hakim did not have a valid driving licence and had not maintained a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, contributing to the accident.

Rs 91.2 lakh compensation awarded

The Supreme Court set the total compensation at Rs 1.14 crore, but reduced it by 20% due to Hakim’s contributory negligence, bringing the final payout to Rs 91.2 lakh. The court directed the insurance companies of the car and bus to pay the amount within four weeks.

This ruling sets a crucial precedent for road safety on Indian highways and reinforces the legal duty of drivers to take caution and responsibility while on the road.