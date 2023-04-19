Sudan violence: Siddaramaiah hits back at MEA Jaishankar amid growing concern over stranded Indians

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Siddaramaiah Vs MEA Jaishankar

Amid rising concerns for hundreds of Indians stuck in violence-hit Sudan, politicians in India engaged in a war of words on Tuesday. It all started when senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah sought help from the Centre for the safety of the people of Karnataka who were stuck in Sudan.

Reacting to the tweet of Congress leader, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar came down hard on Siddaramaiah after he claimed that 31 people from Karnataka were stranded in a violence-hit country.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last five days that has reportedly left around 100 people dead.

Jaishankar slams Congress leader

"Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don't do politics. Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Their details and locations cannot be made public for security reasons. Their movement is constrained by fierce fighting that is ongoing," he added.

Jaishankar said plans regarding them have to take into account a "very complicated" security scenario and that the Indian embassy in Sudan is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs over the situation in that country.

"It is grossly irresponsible of you to politicize their situation. No electoral goal justifies endangering Indians abroad," he said.

Jaishankar's reaction came after Siddaramaiah posted a series of tweets saying "it is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war."

The former Karnataka chief minister urged the prime minister's office, the union home minister's office and the ministry of external affairs to "immediately intervene" and ensure the safe return of the Indians.

Siddaramaiah hits back at Jaishankar

"Since you are the External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar I have appealed you for help. If you are busy getting appalled please point us to the person who can help us bring our people back," tweeted Congress leader

The poll battle behind the spat?

Intense poll campaigns by BJP and Congress are underway in Assembly elections in Karnataka. The state will vote on May 10.

Amid high tension in the country, the Embassy of India, Khartoum has issued a crucial advisory for the Indian nationals there urging them to take precautions. In the wake of many instances of looting, the embassy has asked the Indians there not to venture out. As the fierce fighting continues in Sudan between Army and Paramilitary forces, many Indians have been stranded there. The Embassy further informed that the prevailing situation may continue for a few more days.

"We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe," reads the advisory from the Embassy of India, Khartoum.

31 tribals from Karnataka stranded in Sudan

The 31 tribals have been stranded in Sudan. Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan said, “We have got a message that a group of 31 people hailing from Karnataka are stranded in Sudan. We have informed the Ministry of External Affairs about it.”

Meanwhile, the group of people stranded in Sudan are asked to follow the instructions of the Indian embassy. “As of now, stranded people should stay wherever they are and not venture out. The MEA is seized of the matter and is working on it,” Rajan said in a statement.

Hakki Pikkis have been left stranded without food

The Hakki Pikkis in Sudan have been left stranded without food for the past few days and the government has not yet initiated action to bring them back, he alleged.

