Su-30 MKI with 400-km BrahMos missile showcases IAF's precision-strike might at Hindon | Exclusive

New exclusive visuals from Hindon Air Base show the Indian Air Force's Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft integrated with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The Su-30 MKI-BrahMos combination is a key component of the IAF's long-range precision-strike capability.

The Su-30 MKI equipped with the BrahMos is being showcased on the occasion of the 94th Air Force Day, highlighting the IAF’s operational preparedness and strike capabilities.

The BrahMos missile carried by the Su-30 MKI has a range of around 400 km, providing the aircraft with a long-range precision-strike option. The Su-30 MKI-BrahMos combination was also used during Operation Sindoor, in which Indian forces carried out strikes against targets in Pakistan.

The display at Hindon Air Base also features the Rafale fighter armed with SCALP, MICA and Meteor missiles. Indigenous defence systems, including the Akash surface-to-air missile system, LCH Prachand, Tejas fighter aircraft and Rohini radar, are also part of the showcase.

The exhibition highlights the Indian Air Force’s combat platforms, precision-strike capabilities and growing emphasis on indigenous defence systems.

Key features of Sukhoi-30 MKI

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a heavy, all-weather, long-range twin-engine multirole fighter designed by Russia’s Sukhoi and manufactured under licence in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Su-30MKI serves as a key air-superiority and long-range precision-strike platform for the IAF.

Powered by two AL-31FP turbofan engines featuring thrust-vectoring control, the fighter can reach speeds of up to Mach 2.0. It has a standard unrefuelled combat range of around 3,000 km, which can be extended significantly through mid-air refuelling.

The aircraft has 12 hardpoints and can carry up to 8 tonnes of weapons, including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the indigenous Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile.

The Su-30MKI combines a Russian-designed airframe with mission systems and subsystems sourced from India, Israel, France and South Africa, making it a highly integrated multinational platform.

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