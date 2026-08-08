Student observing hunger strike during JPSC protest admitted to ICU at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi.

Ranchi:

A student observing a hunger strike in protest against alleged irregularities in the JPSC-JSSC examinations was admitted to the ICU at Sadar Hospital after his health deteriorated. In this regard, student Rahul Kranti said, “All students, parents, social workers and people of Jharkhand must join this fight. The Legislative Assembly march (Vidhansabha Gherao) is scheduled for August 10. I urge everyone to attend the gherao because I, Rahul Kumar Kranti, will not allow the future of Jharkhand’s youth to be compromised under any circumstances. I will continue to fight this battle until my last breath.”

It is a decisive, do-or-die battle, says a protesting student

He said this time, it is a decisive, do-or-die battle and all must draw such a firm line this time that no one can ever compromise the future of Jharkhand’s youth again.

Student leader Ravindra Paswan said, “I would like to inform everyone that Rahul’s health is gradually deteriorating. Rahul is on a hunger strike for all of us and for the entire student and youth community of Jharkhand. We appeal to all students to gather in maximum numbers for the Legislative Assembly march on August 10 to strengthen the fight for your rights and demands.”

Very soon we'll reach a conclusion: Jharkhand Minister Deepika Pandey

On the matter of JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand Minister Deepika Pandey Singh said, "We wanted to initiate the dialogue some 3-4 days back. We sent this proposal to students. We are in solidarity with the students, and we are with their genuine demands, whatever they may be. Since yesterday, we have had a series of consultations... the committee has been meeting now. We have apprised our chief minister about it. I'm sure that very soon we'll reach a conclusion."

She added, "Students have come up with very good suggestions and very genuine concerns they have raised, and the government is ready to resolve those. We should just wait for a while and see how it comes up... I think it is high time that we consider them and make a remarkable change... We are still in consultation with the students. We'll take a call only after we are done with that..."

Jharkhand govt holds second round of talks with protesters

The development comes as the Jharkhand government on Saturday held talks with the Devendra Nath Mahto-led faction of the job aspirants over the alleged paper leaks, however, failed to break the deadlock as the protesters decided that their agitation would continue until all their demands are met.

It should be noted that this is the second round of talks that the state government held with the protesting aspirants. The first one was held on Friday night with a 10-member delegation of the JPSC/JSSC Reforms Manch.

In this regard, Jharkhand minister Dipika Pandey Singh said the talks were held in a positive atmosphere and recruitment discrepancies explained by students will be resolved soon. Earlier in the day, an eight-member delegation of the Mahto-led grouping met the government panel, which comprised five members, following massive protests in the state capital over the last two weeks.

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