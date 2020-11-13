No more stubble burning! Delhi CM Kejriwal says bio-decomposer trial a success, seeks help from states

Image Source : PTI Delhi has blamed neighbouring states Punjab, Haryana for the air pollution due to stubble burning.

Declaring that the Delhi government has succeeded in finding a solution to the menace of stubble burning, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the bio-decomposer trials have yielded the desired results. The solution, developed by the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI), Pusa, dissolves farm stubble turning them into manure.

Addressing the media during a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has tested the solution developed by IARI and that it has shown expected positive results.

The CM said that the bio-decomposer turns the farm residues into manure within 20 days after use.

Underlining that the chemical will be of great help in addressing the issue of air pollution in Delhi due to stubble burning in neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana, Kejriwal appealed state governments to work together to fight the problem.

पराली को खाद में बदलने वाली बायो-डिकम्पोज़र तकनीक दिल्ली में कामयाब रही। अब वक्त आ गया है कि सभी सरकारें इसे लागू कर किसानों की मदद करें।

"Delhi has succeeded in testing the bio-decomposer technique which turns stubble into manure. Now, state governments should help farmers to adopt this," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM said that the government tested the product on 2,000 acres of agricultural lands and the results were as per the expectation.

Every year, during the months of October to December, Delhi turns into a gas chamber primarily due to stubble (parali) burning by farmers of Punjab and Haryana. The national capital's air quality oscillates between poor to hazardous for weeks during the season.

Despite the Supreme Court taking a hard stance over the issue and reprimanding both the Centre and Delhi government, no solution has been reached so far.

