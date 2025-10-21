Stubble burning continues in Punjab as Delhi-NCR chokes under smog, 308 incidents reports The air quality in Delhi-NCR plummeted to 'very poor' levels following Diwali celebrations, as stubble burning incidents surged across Punjab. Despite government warnings and enforcement of anti-pollution measures, Punjab recorded 308 farm fire incidents.

New Delhi:

A thick layer of smog blanketed Delhi on Tuesday morning, the day after Diwali, leaving residents gasping for breath. The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 350 at 8 am, firmly in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Several monitoring stations in areas like Anand Vihar (AQI 360), Delhi University (363), and Dilshad Garden (357) reported alarming pollution levels.

The smog is the result of a deadly combination of Diwali fireworks, stagnant winter air, and smoke from stubble burning in neighbouring states, particularly Punjab and Haryana.

Punjab sees surge in farm fires

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) recorded 308 stubble burning cases between September 15 and October 19, a sharp rise from 116 cases reported just a week earlier on October 11. Tarn Taran led with 113 cases, followed by Amritsar with 104. Despite awareness campaigns and government appeals, many farmers continue to set crop residue ablaze to prepare fields for Rabi sowing, citing lack of time and inadequate alternatives.

So far:

147 FIRs have been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 61 in Tarn Taran and 37 in Amritsar.

Environmental compensation fines worth ₹6.5 lakh have been imposed; Rs 4.7 lakh has already been recovered.

While stubble burning incidents have dropped significantly compared to past years with 10,909 cases reported in 2024, down from over 36,000 in 2023 the current spike is adding to Delhi-NCR’s pollution woes at a critical time.

BJP hits out at AAP

Amid growing public anger over air pollution, BJP leader Amit Malviya targeted AAP and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He accused the state government of enabling stubble burning during Diwali, suggesting farmers were encouraged to light fires under the cover of festival celebrations to avoid scrutiny.

Malviya said, “Don’t blame Deepawali for the poor air quality in Delhi-NCR... This is how the Aam Aadmi Party is incentivising farmers to burn stubble just to malign Hindu festivals.”

Despite a 70% reduction in overall stubble burning cases compared to previous years, the timing of these incidents around Diwali has worsened the air quality crisis in Delhi-NCR.