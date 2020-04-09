Image Source : PTI Strictly implement containment in high risk zones: LG Baijal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday held a review meeting with Delhi Disaster Management Authority officials and directed them to strictly implement the containment strategy in the high risk coronavirus zones. Baijal has been regularly holding the meetings since the outbreak of the infection in the city.

In a series of tweets, Baijal shared the photos of the meeting -- where all the participants, including Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were wearing masks.

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that face masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house, including while travelling in personal or official vehicles or attending official meetings or gatherings.

Baijal said during the meeting he reviewed the medical preparedness, enforcement of lockdown, social distancing, welfare measures and perimeter control measures.

"The health dep(ar)t(men)t to further ramp up (the) testing facilities, expedite procurement of medical essentials and strictly implement containment strategy in high risk zones based on all probable scenarios," Baijal said.

He added that proper preparedness of the medical department to manage this high hazard pathogen is essential.

"Regular training and morale boosting of medical professionals with adequate protection measures for them should continue."

The LG ordered strict compliance with the lockdown, social distancing, availability of essentials, medical supplies and infrastructure, geographical quarantine, effective contact tracing and tracking.

Along with Baijal and Kejriwal, Delhi Cabinet Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, Delhi CS and CP, and JS (Health) MoHFW & other members were also present at the meeting.

Delhi's positive patients count has reached over 650 with several areas of the city completely sealed to contain the spread.

