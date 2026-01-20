Stray dogs case: SC reprimands Menaka Gandhi for remarks against order; next hearing on January 28 During the proceedings, a counsel narrated his personal ordeal, stating that his residential area is overrun by stray dogs that chase each other throughout the night, causing severe disturbance. He informed the court that he suffers from sleep disorder and his children are unable to study.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday commenced hearing a suo motu case concerning the growing issue of stray dogs across the country. The bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria heard the matter.

During the proceedings, a counsel narrated his personal ordeal, stating that his residential area is overrun by stray dogs that chase each other throughout the night, causing severe disturbance. He informed the court that he suffers from sleep disorder and his children are unable to study, and repeated complaints to local authorities have yielded no relief.

The counsel pointed out that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules function within a narrow framework, allowing dogs to be released back into the same area after vaccination or sterilisation. However, he argued that under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), local authorities are empowered to remove animals if they cause public nuisance.

Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing during the hearing, submitted that sterilisation does help in reducing aggressiveness among dogs, but the real problem lies in the ineffective implementation of the programme in many cities. He stressed the need for transparency and accountability in the sterilisation system.

Bhushan suggested the creation of a public mechanism, such as an online platform, where citizens can report stray dogs that appear to be unsterilised. These complaints, he said, should be officially recorded and assigned to designated authorities responsible for timely action.

He further cautioned that keeping large numbers of dogs in shelters could adversely impact their behaviour, potentially making them more aggressive. In light of this, Bhushan urged the court to consider appointing an expert committee to examine the issue comprehensively.

At the conclusion of the hearing, the Supreme Court recalled its observation from an earlier date, expressing concern that while several lawyers argued passionately on behalf of dog lovers, there was hardly anyone placing the perspective of ordinary human beings before the court.

Supreme Court expresses displeasure over Menaka Gandhi’s remark

During the hearing, the top court expressed strong displeasure over remarks made by former Union Minister Menaka Gandhi criticising the court’s orders related to stray dogs. The court observed that her comments amounted to contempt of court.

However, the Supreme Court clarified that, in the interest of judicial restraint, it is not initiating contempt proceedings against Menaka Gandhi for her criticism of the order concerning stray dogs.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court also questioned Gandhi on what efforts she had made when she was a minister to secure budgetary allocations to address the problem of stray dogs.

The case has been listed next for hearing on January 28.