Stranded British Navy F-35B fighter jet moved from Thiruvananthapuram airport after 22 days | Watch video A British Royal Navy F-35B stealth fighter jet remains grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after it made an emergency landing on June 14 due to bad weather conditions.

Thiruvananthapuram:

A stranded British F-35B fighter jet, which made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14, is now being shifted from its parked position to a hangar for further assessment on Sunday (July 6). A team of technical experts from the British Royal Air Force has arrived aboard an Airbus A400M Atlas to evaluate the jet's condition and determine the next course of action.

Emergency landing on June 14

A British Royal Navy F-35B stealth fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14 after encountering bad weather and developing a hydraulic snag post-landing. The aircraft, part of the UK’s HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, has since remained grounded at the airport.

UK Engineering Team Deployed

On July 6, a team of about 25 technical experts from the British Royal Air Force arrived aboard an Airbus A400M Atlas to assess the jet. The specialists will determine whether the fighter can be repaired locally or needs to be dismantled and flown back to the UK.

Shift to MRO facility

The UK has accepted India’s offer to move the jet to a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the airport. Discussions are ongoing between UK engineers and Indian authorities to finalise arrangements. A six-member team from the HMS Prince of Wales has been guarding the aircraft, currently parked at a bay.

UK grateful for Indian support

A British High Commission spokesperson confirmed the UK's acceptance of India’s support and praised the collaboration between the two nations. "The UK remains very grateful for the continued support and collaboration of the Indian authorities and airport teams," the spokesperson said.

About the F-35B ‘lightning’

Valued at over $110 million, the F-35B is the UK’s most advanced fifth-generation fighter jet. It is the only variant capable of short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL), designed for flexible operations from carriers, short-field bases, and austere locations.

Why UK's F-35B fighter jet landed in Kerala?

The British Royal Navy’s F-35B fighter jet, part of the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group operating in the Indo-Pacific, made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14. The aircraft, designed for short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL), was flying a routine sortie when it encountered severe weather and reported unexpectedly low fuel levels. Following standard emergency protocols, the pilot declared a distress situation. The Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) promptly responded, guiding the jet to a safe landing at around 9:30 pm.

Swift response by UK and Indian authorities

Immediately after the landing, the Royal Navy dispatched a Merlin AW101 helicopter carrying a replacement pilot and a small engineering unit. The fighter was relocated to a secure, remote bay at the airport, under the supervision of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Indian authorities and the Air Force provided critical logistical assistance from the outset.

Hydraulic system failure grounds jet

Though the landing was executed safely, further trouble emerged during pre-departure checks. A serious hydraulic fault was detected- a critical issue for an aircraft that depends heavily on precision flight control systems, especially for vertical landing operations.

An initial three-member Royal Navy team attempted on-site repairs but failed to resolve the fault. The UK subsequently decided to deploy a larger specialist team of about 40 engineers, including Lockheed Martin-trained technicians equipped with diagnostic hardware. However, their arrival has been delayed, leaving the fighter jet still grounded.

Hangar relocation delayed over logistics

Initially parked in an open bay during Kerala’s monsoon season, the aircraft remained exposed as the Royal Navy declined an early offer by Air India to move it to a hangar. Following diplomatic discussions, the jet was finally relocated to a sheltered Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility- a move that may now accelerate technical evaluations and repair efforts.