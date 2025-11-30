'Stories of ordinary women': Folk singer Malini Awasthi opens up about her book 'Chandan Kiwad' Malini Awasthi said the core idea behind this book, which took 2.5 years for her to complete, is to explore the foundation of the folk songs - where they originated, who composed them, and how they were sung over the centuries.

New Delhi:

The fourth edition of renowned folk artist and celebrated singer Malini Awasthi's book 'Chandan Kiwad' was released on Sunday during an event at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts in Delhi. Though this was her first book, Awasthi said she has been writing regularly as a columnist for the past 10 years.

She said the core idea behind this book, which took 2.5 years for her to complete, is to explore the foundation of the folk songs - where they originated, who composed them, and how they were sung over the centuries.

Speaking about the line written on the book cover — "Guiyā̃ Darwajwa Mein Thāṛī Rahūn", Awasthi explained that it was impossible for her to write anything that did not have music in it, adding that this sentence comes from a traditional Banaras thumri.

'Chandan Kiwad' tells the stories of ordinary women like a mother, who is reading, sewing, and singing, Awasthi said during the event.

Through this book, the folk artist said she wants to invite readers who are curious about culture and heritage. This, she said, is the meaning behind “Guiyān Darwajwa Mein Thāṛī Rahūn”. She further explained that after 40 years of performing on stage, certain characters in the songs began to feel alive to her.

She said every music lover will enjoy her book, while adding that one of her favourite sections was on a famous composition in Raag Bhairavi -- 'Mat Ja Mat Ja Jogi'. In her book, Awasthi also explored the traditions of jogis, the Nath lineage, and the influence of Guru Gorakhnath.

Speaking about Amir Khusro's “Kahe Ko Byahi Bides O Lakhia Babul More”, Awasthi said it describes a daughter’s departure from her home.

She said that Chandan Kiwad, which has 27 chapters, is the culmination of her musical, literary, and scholarly curiosity. "Each generation finds its own story" in timeless songs, the celebrated singer said.