OPINION | Stop Temple Mosque Disputes: Enough Is Enough!

The death of four persons due to violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, is sad and unfortunate. It appears there was mischief at almost all levels, and at every stage. First, the court's survey order came in a hurried manner, the survey was started hurriedly, rumours were then spread among communities about the survey, and while photography was being done at the mosque, rumour was spread that excavation has begun. Based on these rumours, a violent mob gathered, armed with stones and weapons. Locals say that several masked persons were brought from outside. Several people incited the angry crowd, and the mob surrounded the police force and attacked policemen. Police officials say, police took action in self-defence.

Had the local administration exercised utmost caution after the court order, a mob would not have gathered at the spot and the crowd would not have been instigated in the name of religion. The survey work, as per court order, could have been carried out peacefully. The order could have been contested in higher courts. What happened was the opposite. Already, communal tension is spreading to other places of Uttar Pradesh. 25 people have been arrested, and seven FIRs filed against more than a thousand unidentified persons. They include the MP from Sambhal Ziaur Rahman Barq and local MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal.



Now, the investigation will take place, rioters will be identified, instigators will be arrested and will have to face court cases, but the lives of four youths will not return. This is the most shocking aspect. Leaders from both communities are now levelling charges and counter-charges. Nobody is going to listen even if they are shown concrete evidence or statements. Both sides will remain adamant and stick to their stands. Both sides will blame each other.

I think, all such disputes about temples and mosques, that are being raised almost daily, must stop. Nobody will benefit from confrontation. Solutions come out only through mutual dialogue. Years ago, the great Hindi poet Harivanshrai Bachchan wrote, "Bair Badhaate Mandir Masjid..." (temples, mosques can lead to enmity). Even the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had recently said, it would not be proper to find Shiv Lingams under every mosque. Our laws are quite clear. The laws underline the point that there is no need to create fresh disputes about religious shrines that have already been built. One must not forget that when people fight in the name of religion, they go to the extent of killing one another. Leaders try to grind their political axes in such crises. It is the public which suffered because of whatever happened in Sambhal. And political parties are now trying to score gains.

