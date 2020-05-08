Image Source : INDIA TV Stone-pelting at police personnel in Ahmedabad's Shahpur

A police team was attacked in Gujarat capital Ahmedabad Friday evening as they guided people on following lockdown rules and social distancing norms strictly. The incident took place in Shahpur area of Ahmedabad. The police team resorted to the use of tear-gas shells to disperse the people.

Similar such incidents have been reported in other states as well. Earlier in April, a policeman's hand was chopped off when a group of people attacked them in Punjab's Patiala district. The group of Nihangs were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market and show curfew passes. But they crashed the vehicle against the gate and barricades and attacked police personnel on duty.

