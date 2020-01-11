Steel ministry looks at USD 70bn investments in eastern region

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the steel ministry is looking at an aggregate investment of USD 70 billion in the eastern region of the country through accelerated development of the sector. Launching the 'Purvodaya' program here, Pradhan said the underdeveloped districts in West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, northern Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha have to be taken forward for the development of the steel sector.

The eastern region with rich mineral resources has a great potential for the development of the steel industry, he said, adding that Bihar needs to be included in the list.

According to the National Steel Policy announced in 2017, the government is aiming at a total production capacity of 300 million tonnes by 2030 and out of which, around 200 million tonnes is envisaged from the five eastern states, he said.

Addressing an event organized by CII, Pradhan, minister of petroleum, natural gas, and steel, said the region has rich deposits of coal, iron ore and bauxite.

"As much as 90 million tonnes of steel is produced in the east, out of the total production volume of 140 million tonnes in the country," he said.

The steel ministry's additional secretary Rasika Chaube said the eastern region has a "natural advantage and potential" to contribute to India's target of achieving an economy of USD five trillion within 2024-25, adding that the sector has the capability to act as a catalyst.

She said the 'Purvodaya' program would also address the logistics and infrastructure bottlenecks in the eastern region.

It also seeks setting up greenfield plants and expansion of brownfield ones and constructing clusters near the demand centers, Chaube added.

"Task forces have also been set up for setting up pilot projects under the aegis of the steel ministry and inter-ministerial consultations will be held for the proposed clusters," she said.

Coal India chairman and managing director Anil Jha said the miner has been focusing on minimizing the imports of the fuel.

"For this, we are looking to produce 900 million tonnes of coal by 2023-24 from the current level of 607 million tonnes," Jha said.

SAIL chairman A K Chaudhary said the company has a strong presence in the east with five steel plants having production volume of 20 million tonnes while Indian Oil Corporation chairman Sanjiv Singh said the expansion of the gas and oil pipelines will boost demand for steel

consumption.

"Oil and gas have a strong linkage with the steel sector," he said.

