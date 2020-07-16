32,695 COVID-19 cases in India in steepest one day spike, tally crosses 9.68 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP A man wearing face mask to protect from the coronavirus crosses a street as it rains in Hyderabad.

India coronavirus cases have surged to 9.68 lakh-mark, taking confirmed patients toll to 9,68,876 including 3,31,146 active cases 6,12,815 recovered and 24,915 deaths, according to the health ministry's figures released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, with 1,647 new coronavirus cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,16,993 cases and 3,487 deaths till Wednesday, health officials said.

According to Delhi government's daily health bulletin, as many as 95,699 people have recovered, almost five times the number of active cases which stand at 17,807. Total of 2,463 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then despite the number of tests increasing.

Testing numbers in the city have also gone up since the commencement of rapid antigen tests last month. Over 6,564 RT-PCR and 15,964 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Currently, 4,021 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,363 beds -- 2,029 in the dedicated COVID Care Centres out of 9,284 and 167 beds in the dedicated COVID Health Centres as against the availability of 554 total beds. Over 9,943 people are under home isolation.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 46 130 0 176 Andhra Pradesh 16621 18378 452 35451 Arunachal Pradesh 306 153 3 462 Assam 6447 12173 46 18666 Bihar 6970 13462 180 20612 Chandigarh 155 459 11 625 Chhattisgarh 1195 3324 20 4539 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 180 357 2 539 Delhi 17807 95699 3487 116993 Goa 1259 1674 18 2951 Gujarat 11187 31286 2079 44552 Haryana 5320 17667 319 23306 Himachal Pradesh 351 979 11 1341 Jammu and Kashmir 5123 6337 206 11666 Jharkhand 1797 2485 38 4320 Karnataka 27859 18466 928 47253 Kerala 4884 4634 35 9553 Ladakh 177 964 1 1142 Madhya Pradesh 5053 13908 682 19643 Maharashtra 112099 152613 10928 275640 Manipur 711 989 0 1700 Meghalaya 278 66 2 346 Mizoram 79 159 0 238 Nagaland 554 348 0 902 Odisha 4345 10476 77 14898 Puducherry 686 889 21 1596 Punjab 2711 5867 221 8799 Rajasthan 6405 19502 530 26437 Sikkim 133 87 0 220 Tamil Nadu 47343 102310 2167 151820 Telangana 12957 25999 386 39342 Tripura 661 1604 3 2268 Uttarakhand 787 2948 50 3785 Uttar Pradesh 14628 25743 1012 41383 West Bengal 12747 20680 1000 34427 Cases being reassigned to states 1285 1285 Total# 331146 612815 24915 968876

