32,695 COVID-19 cases in India in steepest one day spike, tally crosses 9.68 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have surged to 9.68 lakh-mark, taking confirmed patients toll to 9,68,876 including 3,31,146 active cases 6,12,815 recovered and 24,915 deaths, according to the health ministry's figures released on Thursday.
Meanwhile, with 1,647 new coronavirus cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,16,993 cases and 3,487 deaths till Wednesday, health officials said.
According to Delhi government's daily health bulletin, as many as 95,699 people have recovered, almost five times the number of active cases which stand at 17,807. Total of 2,463 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.
On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then despite the number of tests increasing.
Testing numbers in the city have also gone up since the commencement of rapid antigen tests last month. Over 6,564 RT-PCR and 15,964 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Currently, 4,021 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,363 beds -- 2,029 in the dedicated COVID Care Centres out of 9,284 and 167 beds in the dedicated COVID Health Centres as against the availability of 554 total beds. Over 9,943 people are under home isolation.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|46
|130
|0
|176
|Andhra Pradesh
|16621
|18378
|452
|35451
|Arunachal Pradesh
|306
|153
|3
|462
|Assam
|6447
|12173
|46
|18666
|Bihar
|6970
|13462
|180
|20612
|Chandigarh
|155
|459
|11
|625
|Chhattisgarh
|1195
|3324
|20
|4539
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|180
|357
|2
|539
|Delhi
|17807
|95699
|3487
|116993
|Goa
|1259
|1674
|18
|2951
|Gujarat
|11187
|31286
|2079
|44552
|Haryana
|5320
|17667
|319
|23306
|Himachal Pradesh
|351
|979
|11
|1341
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5123
|6337
|206
|11666
|Jharkhand
|1797
|2485
|38
|4320
|Karnataka
|27859
|18466
|928
|47253
|Kerala
|4884
|4634
|35
|9553
|Ladakh
|177
|964
|1
|1142
|Madhya Pradesh
|5053
|13908
|682
|19643
|Maharashtra
|112099
|152613
|10928
|275640
|Manipur
|711
|989
|0
|1700
|Meghalaya
|278
|66
|2
|346
|Mizoram
|79
|159
|0
|238
|Nagaland
|554
|348
|0
|902
|Odisha
|4345
|10476
|77
|14898
|Puducherry
|686
|889
|21
|1596
|Punjab
|2711
|5867
|221
|8799
|Rajasthan
|6405
|19502
|530
|26437
|Sikkim
|133
|87
|0
|220
|Tamil Nadu
|47343
|102310
|2167
|151820
|Telangana
|12957
|25999
|386
|39342
|Tripura
|661
|1604
|3
|2268
|Uttarakhand
|787
|2948
|50
|3785
|Uttar Pradesh
|14628
|25743
|1012
|41383
|West Bengal
|12747
|20680
|1000
|34427
|Cases being reassigned to states
|1285
|1285
|Total#
|331146
|612815
|24915
|968876