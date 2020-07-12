28,637 COVID-19 cases in India in record one day rise, tally nears 8.50 lakh-mark. State-wise list

Image Source : AP A man rides a bike on a deserted street during fresh lockdown in Prayagraj. In just three weeks, India went from the world’s sixth worst-affected country by the coronavirus to the third, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

India coronavirus cases are nearing 8.50 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 8,49,553 including 2,92,258 active cases, 5,34,621 recovered and 22,674 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

With 1,781 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital on Saturday saw its total tally reach 1,10,921 cases and toll climb to 3,334. According to Delhi government's daily health bulletin, as many as 87,692 people have recovered, more than four times the number of active cases which stand at 19,895. A total of 2,998 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

"Delhi on path to recovery; only 20 per cent of total coronavirus cases are active," the Delhi government said in a statement.

On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then despite the number of tests increasing.

Testing numbers in the city have also gone up since the commencement of rapid antigen tests last month.

Over 9,767 RT-PCR and 11,741 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Saturday. In total, 7,68,617 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 70 93 0 163 Andhra Pradesh 12533 14393 309 27235 Arunachal Pradesh 214 125 2 341 Assam 6351 9150 35 15536 Bihar 4557 10685 131 15373 Chandigarh 135 413 7 555 Chhattisgarh 810 3070 17 3897 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 245 226 0 471 Delhi 19895 87692 3334 110921 Goa 928 1428 12 2368 Gujarat 10260 28649 2032 40941 Haryana 4891 15394 297 20582 Himachal Pradesh 263 908 11 1182 Jammu and Kashmir 4092 5895 169 10156 Jharkhand 1347 2243 23 3613 Karnataka 20887 14716 613 36216 Kerala 3446 3963 29 7438 Ladakh 148 928 1 1077 Madhya Pradesh 3878 12679 644 17201 Maharashtra 99499 136985 10116 246600 Manipur 750 843 0 1593 Meghalaya 139 66 2 207 Mizoram 77 150 0 227 Nagaland 435 313 0 748 Odisha 4105 8360 61 12526 Puducherry 629 690 18 1337 Punjab 2352 5040 195 7587 Rajasthan 5376 17869 503 23748 Sikkim 71 80 0 151 Tamil Nadu 46413 85915 1898 134226 Telangana 12135 20919 348 33402 Tripura 572 1375 2 1949 Uttarakhand 653 2718 46 3417 Uttar Pradesh 11490 22689 913 35092 West Bengal 9588 17959 906 28453 Cases being reassigned to states 3024 3024 Total# 292258 534621 22674 849553

(With inputs from IANS)

