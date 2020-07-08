22,752 new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours. Tally crosses 7.42 lakh-mark. Statewise list

Image Source : AP A family visits the Qutab Minar monument after monuments across India were reopened after almost four moths of lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 7.42 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases tally to 7,42,417 including 2,64,944 active cases, 4,56,831 recovered and 20,642 death, according to health ministry's figures released on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, with 2,008 new cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital's coronavirus tally rose to 1,02,831 including 3,165 deaths.

Till now, 74,217 people have recovered, almost three times the number of active cases that stand at 25,449. Over 3,165 deaths mean that the city's fatality rate is 3 per cent.

While the city crossed the grim milestone of 1,00,000 cases on Monday, the silver lining was the recovery rate that exceeded 70 per cent.

According to Delhi government's daily bulletin, 2,129 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then despite the rise in number of tests.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 72 75 0 147 Andhra Pradesh 11200 9745 252 21197 Arunachal Pradesh 169 105 2 276 Assam 4179 8329 14 12522 Bihar 3182 9284 104 12570 Chandigarh 86 401 7 494 Chhattisgarh 650 2751 14 3415 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 222 183 0 405 Delhi 25449 74217 3165 102831 Goa 739 1156 8 1903 Gujarat 8853 26720 1977 37550 Haryana 4075 13645 279 17999 Himachal Pradesh 282 790 11 1083 Jammu and Kashmir 3389 5399 143 8931 Jharkhand 870 2104 22 2996 Karnataka 15301 11098 416 26815 Kerala 2415 3452 27 5894 Ladakh 204 836 1 1041 Madhya Pradesh 3237 11768 622 15627 Maharashtra 89313 118558 9250 217121 Manipur 659 771 0 1430 Meghalaya 36 43 1 80 Mizoram 64 133 0 197 Nagaland 382 243 0 625 Odisha 3352 6703 42 10097 Puducherry 482 434 14 930 Punjab 2020 4554 175 6749 Rajasthan 4357 16575 472 21404 Sikkim 55 70 0 125 Tamil Nadu 45842 71116 1636 118594 Telangana 11012 16287 313 27612 Tripura 455 1248 1 1704 Uttarakhand 566 2621 43 3230 Uttar Pradesh 9514 19627 827 29968 West Bengal 7243 15790 804 23837 Cases being reassigned to states 5018 5018 Total# 264944 456831 20642 742417

