Wednesday, July 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 22,752 new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours. Tally crosses 7.42 lakh-mark. Statewise list

22,752 new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours. Tally crosses 7.42 lakh-mark. Statewise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 7.42 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases tally to 7,42,417 including 2,64,944 active cases, 4,56,831 recovered and 20,642 death, according to health ministry's figures released on Wednesday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 08, 2020 9:43 IST
coronavirus, COVID19, statewise list of COVID19 cases
Image Source : AP

A family visits the Qutab Minar monument after monuments across India were reopened after almost four moths of lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 7.42 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases tally to 7,42,417 including 2,64,944 active cases, 4,56,831 recovered and 20,642 death, according to health ministry's figures released on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, with 2,008 new cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital's coronavirus tally rose to 1,02,831 including 3,165 deaths.

Till now, 74,217 people have recovered, almost three times the number of active cases that stand at 25,449. Over 3,165 deaths mean that the city's fatality rate is 3 per cent.

While the city crossed the grim milestone of 1,00,000 cases on Monday, the silver lining was the recovery rate that exceeded 70 per cent.

According to Delhi government's daily bulletin, 2,129 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then despite the rise in number of tests.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 72 75 0 147
Andhra Pradesh 11200 9745 252 21197
Arunachal Pradesh 169 105 2 276
Assam 4179 8329 14 12522
Bihar 3182 9284 104 12570
Chandigarh 86 401 7 494
Chhattisgarh 650 2751 14 3415
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 222 183 0 405
Delhi 25449 74217 3165 102831
Goa 739 1156 8 1903
Gujarat 8853 26720 1977 37550
Haryana 4075 13645 279 17999
Himachal Pradesh 282 790 11 1083
Jammu and Kashmir 3389 5399 143 8931
Jharkhand 870 2104 22 2996
Karnataka 15301 11098 416 26815
Kerala 2415 3452 27 5894
Ladakh 204 836 1 1041
Madhya Pradesh 3237 11768 622 15627
Maharashtra 89313 118558 9250 217121
Manipur 659 771 0 1430
Meghalaya 36 43 1 80
Mizoram 64 133 0 197
Nagaland 382 243 0 625
Odisha 3352 6703 42 10097
Puducherry 482 434 14 930
Punjab 2020 4554 175 6749
Rajasthan 4357 16575 472 21404
Sikkim 55 70 0 125
Tamil Nadu 45842 71116 1636 118594
Telangana 11012 16287 313 27612
Tripura 455 1248 1 1704
Uttarakhand 566 2621 43 3230
Uttar Pradesh 9514 19627 827 29968
West Bengal 7243 15790 804 23837
Cases being reassigned to states 5018     5018
Total# 264944 456831 20642 742417

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X