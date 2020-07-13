Monday, July 13, 2020
     
Over 28,000 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours. Tally crosses 8.78 lakh-mark. State-wise list

India coronavirus cases have surged to 8.78 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients tally to 8,78,254, including 3,01,609 active cases, 5,53,471 recovered and 23,174 deaths.

New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2020 9:42 IST
Coronavirus cases in India, COVID19
Image Source : AP

A civic worker sanitizes a deserted road during a fresh lockdown imposed in Guwahati, Assam.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in the country, crossed 2.5 lakh to reach 254,427, the active cases the 1 lakh-mark to touch 103,516, and the state reported 173 more deaths taking the Covid-19 toll to 10,289, according to officials.

The state recorded third highest single-day spike of 7,827 cases, down 312 from the peak of 8,139 (July 11), making it the fourth 7,000 plus rise in the past 11 days.

The number of fatalities dropped below the 200-mark, but went up from the lowest in July of 125 to 173 during the day. It was, however, considerably lower than the July 4's top toll of 295.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 70 93 0 163
Andhra Pradesh 13428 15412 328 29168
Arunachal Pradesh 219 138 2 359
Assam 5610 10426 35 16071
Bihar 5001 11498 143 16642
Chandigarh 134 417 8 559
Chhattisgarh 887 3153 19 4059
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 234 245 0 479
Delhi 19155 89968 3371 112494
Goa 952 1487 14 2453
Gujarat 10613 29162 2045 41820
Haryana 4956 15983 301 21240
Himachal Pradesh 273 929 11 1213
Jammu and Kashmir 4355 5979 179 10513
Jharkhand 1418 2308 30 3756
Karnataka 22750 15409 684 38843
Kerala 3747 4095 31 7873
Ladakh 157 928 1 1086
Madhya Pradesh 4103 12876 653 17632
Maharashtra 103813 140325 10289 254427
Manipur 713 896 0 1609
Meghalaya 238 66 2 306
Mizoram 81 150 0 231
Nagaland 447 327 0 774
Odisha 4307 8750 64 13121
Puducherry 661 739 18 1418
Punjab 2230 5392 199 7821
Rajasthan 5779 18103 510 24392
Sikkim 72 81 0 153
Tamil Nadu 46972 89532 1966 138470
Telangana 11833 22482 356 34671
Tripura 631 1421 2 2054
Uttarakhand 704 2786 47 3537
Uttar Pradesh 12208 23334 934 36476
West Bengal 10500 18581 932 30013
Cases being reassigned to states 2358     2358
Total# 301609 553471 23174 878254

