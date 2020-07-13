Over 28,000 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours. Tally crosses 8.78 lakh-mark. State-wise list

India coronavirus cases have surged to 8.78 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients tally to 8,78,254, including 3,01,609 active cases, 5,53,471 recovered and 23,174 deaths.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in the country, crossed 2.5 lakh to reach 254,427, the active cases the 1 lakh-mark to touch 103,516, and the state reported 173 more deaths taking the Covid-19 toll to 10,289, according to officials.

The state recorded third highest single-day spike of 7,827 cases, down 312 from the peak of 8,139 (July 11), making it the fourth 7,000 plus rise in the past 11 days.

The number of fatalities dropped below the 200-mark, but went up from the lowest in July of 125 to 173 during the day. It was, however, considerably lower than the July 4's top toll of 295.

