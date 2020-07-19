38,902 COVID-19 cases in India in highest single day rise, tally crosses 10.77 lakh-mark. State-wise list

India coronavirus cases crossed 10.77 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 10,77,618, with 3,73,379 active cases, 6,77,423 recovered and 26,816 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to over 14.2 million, while the deaths have topped to more than 601,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 14,231,248, while the fatalities rose to 601,213, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,707,023 and 140,105, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in second place with 2,074,860 infections and 78,772 deaths.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|53
|145
|0
|198
|Andhra Pradesh
|22260
|21763
|586
|44609
|Arunachal Pradesh
|373
|274
|3
|650
|Assam
|7700
|15165
|53
|22918
|Bihar
|9392
|15536
|208
|25136
|Chandigarh
|203
|485
|12
|700
|Chhattisgarh
|1551
|3658
|24
|5233
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|186
|414
|2
|602
|Delhi
|16711
|101274
|3597
|121582
|Goa
|1425
|2038
|21
|3484
|Gujarat
|11233
|34035
|2122
|47390
|Haryana
|5885
|19318
|344
|25547
|Himachal Pradesh
|410
|1036
|11
|1457
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5797
|7165
|236
|13198
|Jharkhand
|2685
|2611
|46
|5342
|Karnataka
|36637
|21775
|1240
|59652
|Kerala
|6420
|5199
|40
|11659
|Ladakh
|173
|985
|1
|1159
|Madhya Pradesh
|6193
|14864
|706
|21763
|Maharashtra
|123678
|165663
|11596
|300937
|Manipur
|709
|1182
|0
|1891
|Meghalaya
|350
|66
|2
|418
|Mizoram
|117
|167
|0
|284
|Nagaland
|546
|432
|0
|978
|Odisha
|4678
|11937
|86
|16701
|Puducherry
|800
|1066
|28
|1894
|Punjab
|3092
|6454
|246
|9792
|Rajasthan
|6803
|21144
|553
|28500
|Sikkim
|185
|90
|0
|275
|Tamil Nadu
|49455
|113856
|2403
|165714
|Telangana
|12764
|30607
|409
|43780
|Tripura
|914
|1735
|5
|2654
|Uttarakhand
|1143
|3081
|52
|4276
|Uttar Pradesh
|17264
|28664
|1108
|47036
|West Bengal
|15594
|23539
|1076
|40209
|Total#
|373379
|677423
|26816
|1077618