38,902 COVID-19 cases in India in highest single day rise, tally crosses 10.77 lakh-mark. State-wise list

India coronavirus cases crossed 10.77 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 10,77,618, with 3,73,379 active cases, 6,77,423 recovered and 26,816 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to over 14.2 million, while the deaths have topped to more than 601,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 14,231,248, while the fatalities rose to 601,213, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,707,023 and 140,105, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in second place with 2,074,860 infections and 78,772 deaths.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 53 145 0 198 Andhra Pradesh 22260 21763 586 44609 Arunachal Pradesh 373 274 3 650 Assam 7700 15165 53 22918 Bihar 9392 15536 208 25136 Chandigarh 203 485 12 700 Chhattisgarh 1551 3658 24 5233 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 186 414 2 602 Delhi 16711 101274 3597 121582 Goa 1425 2038 21 3484 Gujarat 11233 34035 2122 47390 Haryana 5885 19318 344 25547 Himachal Pradesh 410 1036 11 1457 Jammu and Kashmir 5797 7165 236 13198 Jharkhand 2685 2611 46 5342 Karnataka 36637 21775 1240 59652 Kerala 6420 5199 40 11659 Ladakh 173 985 1 1159 Madhya Pradesh 6193 14864 706 21763 Maharashtra 123678 165663 11596 300937 Manipur 709 1182 0 1891 Meghalaya 350 66 2 418 Mizoram 117 167 0 284 Nagaland 546 432 0 978 Odisha 4678 11937 86 16701 Puducherry 800 1066 28 1894 Punjab 3092 6454 246 9792 Rajasthan 6803 21144 553 28500 Sikkim 185 90 0 275 Tamil Nadu 49455 113856 2403 165714 Telangana 12764 30607 409 43780 Tripura 914 1735 5 2654 Uttarakhand 1143 3081 52 4276 Uttar Pradesh 17264 28664 1108 47036 West Bengal 15594 23539 1076 40209 Total# 373379 677423 26816 1077618

