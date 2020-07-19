Sunday, July 19, 2020
     
  4. 38,902 COVID-19 cases in India in highest single day rise, tally crosses 10.77 lakh-mark. State-wise list

India coronavirus cases crossed 10.77 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 10,77,618, with 3,73,379 active cases, 6,77,423 recovered and 26,816 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2020 10:08 IST
Image Source : AP

People wearing face masks wait to enter a government-run hospital in Jammu.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to over 14.2 million, while the deaths have topped to more than 601,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 14,231,248, while the fatalities rose to 601,213, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,707,023 and 140,105, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in second place with 2,074,860 infections and 78,772 deaths.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 53 145 0 198
Andhra Pradesh 22260 21763 586 44609
Arunachal Pradesh 373 274 3 650
Assam 7700 15165 53 22918
Bihar 9392 15536 208 25136
Chandigarh 203 485 12 700
Chhattisgarh 1551 3658 24 5233
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 186 414 2 602
Delhi 16711 101274 3597 121582
Goa 1425 2038 21 3484
Gujarat 11233 34035 2122 47390
Haryana 5885 19318 344 25547
Himachal Pradesh 410 1036 11 1457
Jammu and Kashmir 5797 7165 236 13198
Jharkhand 2685 2611 46 5342
Karnataka 36637 21775 1240 59652
Kerala 6420 5199 40 11659
Ladakh 173 985 1 1159
Madhya Pradesh 6193 14864 706 21763
Maharashtra 123678 165663 11596 300937
Manipur 709 1182 0 1891
Meghalaya 350 66 2 418
Mizoram 117 167 0 284
Nagaland 546 432 0 978
Odisha 4678 11937 86 16701
Puducherry 800 1066 28 1894
Punjab 3092 6454 246 9792
Rajasthan 6803 21144 553 28500
Sikkim 185 90 0 275
Tamil Nadu 49455 113856 2403 165714
Telangana 12764 30607 409 43780
Tripura 914 1735 5 2654
Uttarakhand 1143 3081 52 4276
Uttar Pradesh 17264 28664 1108 47036
West Bengal 15594 23539 1076 40209
Total# 373379 677423 26816 1077618

