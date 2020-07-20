Over 40,000 coronavirus cases in record single day surge, tally crosses 11.18 lakh mark. State-wise list.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 11 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 11,18,043 including 3,90,459 active cases, 7,00,087 recovered and 27,497 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday.
Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Chief Ministers of seven states over phone, about "situation" in their states. These Chief Ministers are Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh), K Chandrasekhar Rao (Telangana), K Palaniswami (Tamil Nadu), Jai Ram Thakur (Himachal Pradesh) and Trivendra Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand).
The Prime Minister, it's believed, discussed the coronavirus and its handling, flood situation and other issues with them. He talked about state-specific concerns with them, according to sources.
As of today, India has 3,73,379 active Covid-19 cases. Tamil Nadu is one of the key states where Covid-19 is spreading rapidly. Both Assam and Bihar are facing floods.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|58
|145
|0
|203
|Andhra Pradesh
|26118
|22890
|642
|49650
|Arunachal Pradesh
|455
|282
|3
|740
|Assam
|7919
|16023
|57
|23999
|Bihar
|10044
|16308
|217
|26569
|Chandigarh
|217
|488
|12
|717
|Chhattisgarh
|1608
|3775
|24
|5407
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|189
|414
|2
|605
|Delhi
|16031
|103134
|3628
|122793
|Goa
|1417
|2218
|22
|3657
|Gujarat
|11312
|34901
|2142
|48355
|Haryana
|6022
|19793
|349
|26164
|Himachal Pradesh
|413
|1059
|11
|1483
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5844
|7811
|244
|13899
|Jharkhand
|2770
|2716
|49
|5535
|Karnataka
|39376
|23065
|1331
|63772
|Kerala
|7067
|5371
|42
|12480
|Ladakh
|173
|1003
|2
|1178
|Madhya Pradesh
|6568
|15311
|721
|22600
|Maharashtra
|129032
|169569
|11854
|310455
|Manipur
|698
|1213
|0
|1911
|Meghalaya
|382
|66
|2
|450
|Mizoram
|117
|167
|0
|284
|Nagaland
|543
|445
|0
|988
|Odisha
|4893
|12453
|91
|17437
|Puducherry
|817
|1154
|28
|1999
|Punjab
|3311
|6535
|254
|10100
|Rajasthan
|7145
|21730
|559
|29434
|Sikkim
|191
|92
|0
|283
|Tamil Nadu
|50297
|117915
|2481
|170693
|Telangana
|12223
|32438
|415
|45076
|Tripura
|1114
|1759
|5
|2878
|Uttarakhand
|1347
|3116
|52
|4515
|Uttar Pradesh
|18256
|29845
|1146
|49247
|West Bengal
|16492
|24883
|1112
|42487
|Total#
|390459
|700087
|27497
|1118043