Over 40,000 coronavirus cases in record single day surge, tally crosses 11.18 lakh mark. State-wise list.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 11 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 11,18,043 including 3,90,459 active cases, 7,00,087 recovered and 27,497 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Chief Ministers of seven states over phone, about "situation" in their states. These Chief Ministers are Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh), K Chandrasekhar Rao (Telangana), K Palaniswami (Tamil Nadu), Jai Ram Thakur (Himachal Pradesh) and Trivendra Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand).

The Prime Minister, it's believed, discussed the coronavirus and its handling, flood situation and other issues with them. He talked about state-specific concerns with them, according to sources.

As of today, India has 3,73,379 active Covid-19 cases. Tamil Nadu is one of the key states where Covid-19 is spreading rapidly. Both Assam and Bihar are facing floods.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 58 145 0 203 Andhra Pradesh 26118 22890 642 49650 Arunachal Pradesh 455 282 3 740 Assam 7919 16023 57 23999 Bihar 10044 16308 217 26569 Chandigarh 217 488 12 717 Chhattisgarh 1608 3775 24 5407 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 189 414 2 605 Delhi 16031 103134 3628 122793 Goa 1417 2218 22 3657 Gujarat 11312 34901 2142 48355 Haryana 6022 19793 349 26164 Himachal Pradesh 413 1059 11 1483 Jammu and Kashmir 5844 7811 244 13899 Jharkhand 2770 2716 49 5535 Karnataka 39376 23065 1331 63772 Kerala 7067 5371 42 12480 Ladakh 173 1003 2 1178 Madhya Pradesh 6568 15311 721 22600 Maharashtra 129032 169569 11854 310455 Manipur 698 1213 0 1911 Meghalaya 382 66 2 450 Mizoram 117 167 0 284 Nagaland 543 445 0 988 Odisha 4893 12453 91 17437 Puducherry 817 1154 28 1999 Punjab 3311 6535 254 10100 Rajasthan 7145 21730 559 29434 Sikkim 191 92 0 283 Tamil Nadu 50297 117915 2481 170693 Telangana 12223 32438 415 45076 Tripura 1114 1759 5 2878 Uttarakhand 1347 3116 52 4515 Uttar Pradesh 18256 29845 1146 49247 West Bengal 16492 24883 1112 42487 Total# 390459 700087 27497 1118043

