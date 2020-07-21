37,148 new coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 11.55 lakh mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP People wearing face masks ride past the Indian national flag in Hyderabad. India crossed 1 million coronavirus cases back on Friday, third only to the United States and Brazil.

India coronavirus cases toll has crossed 11.55 lakh-mark, taking confirmed patients toll to 11,55,191 including 402529 active cases, 7,24,578 recovered and 28,084 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 cases continued in the upper reaches, scaling the 8,000 mark on Monday, but deaths again dropped below the 200-level even as Mumbai Metropolitan Region crossed the 2 lakh tally, health officials said. The state notched 8,240 new cases, lower than the peak of 9,518 on July 19, spelling some relief.

The number of deaths in the state dipped from Sunday's 258 to 176 on Monday. With the fresh fatalities, the state's death toll went up to 12,030, while the total cases touched 318,695 - both highest in the country. According to Monday's figures, there was one death roughly every 8 minutes and a staggering 343 new cases every hour.

The recovery rate marginally improved from 54.62 per cent a day earlier to 54.92 per cent on Monday, while the current mortality rate stood at 3.77 per cent. The Health Department said that of the total cases till date, 131,334 are active cases. On the other hand, 5,460 recovered patients returned home on Monday, taking the total number of discharged patients to 175,029. For the first time in recent weeks, Pune's daily toll of 42 overshot Mumbai's 41.

Mumbai's toll has risen to 5,755 and the number of corona cases increased by 1,035 to touch 102,423 now.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 55 152 0 207 Andhra Pradesh 28800 24228 696 53724 Arunachal Pradesh 502 285 3 790 Assam 8229 17095 58 25382 Bihar 9996 17433 217 27646 Chandigarh 207 518 12 737 Chhattisgarh 1592 3944 25 5561 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 234 448 2 684 Delhi 15166 104918 3663 123747 Goa 1469 2361 23 3853 Gujarat 11513 35678 2162 49353 Haryana 6277 20226 355 26858 Himachal Pradesh 553 1067 11 1631 Jammu and Kashmir 6122 8274 254 14650 Jharkhand 2893 2810 53 5756 Karnataka 42222 23795 1403 67420 Kerala 7615 5616 43 13274 Ladakh 186 1007 2 1195 Madhya Pradesh 6888 15684 738 23310 Maharashtra 131636 175029 12030 318695 Manipur 618 1307 0 1925 Meghalaya 396 66 4 466 Mizoram 129 168 0 297 Nagaland 537 484 0 1021 Odisha 5103 12910 97 18110 Puducherry 798 1265 29 2092 Punjab 3130 7118 262 10510 Rajasthan 7627 22195 568 30390 Sikkim 213 92 0 305 Tamil Nadu 51351 121776 2551 175678 Telangana 11529 34323 422 46274 Tripura 1227 1845 7 3079 Uttarakhand 1375 3212 55 4642 Uttar Pradesh 19137 30831 1192 51160 West Bengal 17204 26418 1147 44769 Total# 402529 724578 28084 1155191

