37,148 new coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 11.55 lakh mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases toll has crossed 11.55 lakh-mark, taking confirmed patients toll to 11,55,191 including 402529 active cases, 7,24,578 recovered and 28,084 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 cases continued in the upper reaches, scaling the 8,000 mark on Monday, but deaths again dropped below the 200-level even as Mumbai Metropolitan Region crossed the 2 lakh tally, health officials said. The state notched 8,240 new cases, lower than the peak of 9,518 on July 19, spelling some relief.
The number of deaths in the state dipped from Sunday's 258 to 176 on Monday. With the fresh fatalities, the state's death toll went up to 12,030, while the total cases touched 318,695 - both highest in the country. According to Monday's figures, there was one death roughly every 8 minutes and a staggering 343 new cases every hour.
The recovery rate marginally improved from 54.62 per cent a day earlier to 54.92 per cent on Monday, while the current mortality rate stood at 3.77 per cent. The Health Department said that of the total cases till date, 131,334 are active cases. On the other hand, 5,460 recovered patients returned home on Monday, taking the total number of discharged patients to 175,029. For the first time in recent weeks, Pune's daily toll of 42 overshot Mumbai's 41.
Mumbai's toll has risen to 5,755 and the number of corona cases increased by 1,035 to touch 102,423 now.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|55
|152
|0
|207
|Andhra Pradesh
|28800
|24228
|696
|53724
|Arunachal Pradesh
|502
|285
|3
|790
|Assam
|8229
|17095
|58
|25382
|Bihar
|9996
|17433
|217
|27646
|Chandigarh
|207
|518
|12
|737
|Chhattisgarh
|1592
|3944
|25
|5561
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|234
|448
|2
|684
|Delhi
|15166
|104918
|3663
|123747
|Goa
|1469
|2361
|23
|3853
|Gujarat
|11513
|35678
|2162
|49353
|Haryana
|6277
|20226
|355
|26858
|Himachal Pradesh
|553
|1067
|11
|1631
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6122
|8274
|254
|14650
|Jharkhand
|2893
|2810
|53
|5756
|Karnataka
|42222
|23795
|1403
|67420
|Kerala
|7615
|5616
|43
|13274
|Ladakh
|186
|1007
|2
|1195
|Madhya Pradesh
|6888
|15684
|738
|23310
|Maharashtra
|131636
|175029
|12030
|318695
|Manipur
|618
|1307
|0
|1925
|Meghalaya
|396
|66
|4
|466
|Mizoram
|129
|168
|0
|297
|Nagaland
|537
|484
|0
|1021
|Odisha
|5103
|12910
|97
|18110
|Puducherry
|798
|1265
|29
|2092
|Punjab
|3130
|7118
|262
|10510
|Rajasthan
|7627
|22195
|568
|30390
|Sikkim
|213
|92
|0
|305
|Tamil Nadu
|51351
|121776
|2551
|175678
|Telangana
|11529
|34323
|422
|46274
|Tripura
|1227
|1845
|7
|3079
|Uttarakhand
|1375
|3212
|55
|4642
|Uttar Pradesh
|19137
|30831
|1192
|51160
|West Bengal
|17204
|26418
|1147
|44769
|Total#
|402529
|724578
|28084
|1155191
