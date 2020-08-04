Over 52,000 coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 18.55 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP A couple wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus travel on a two wheeler in Kolkata.

India coronavirus cases have surged to 18.55 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 18,55,746 including 58,6,298 active cases, 12,30,510 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,938 deaths, according to health ministry figures released on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, India recorded 52,050 positive cases and 803 deaths.

India has one of the lowest Case Fatality Rate (CFR) at 2.09 per cent as compared to the global average. With a recovery rate of 66.3 per cent, a total of 44,306 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said. In the last 24 hours, 6,61,892 samples have been tested.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 4,41,228 cases and 15,576 deaths, of which 260 occurred in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu comes in second with 257,613 cases and 4,132 deaths. The state registered 98 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh saw a decline in the number of active cases. Mizoram, Tripura and Uttarakhand too witnessed active cases plummeting.

While on the global front, India remains the third worst-hit nation. As of Tuesday morning, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 18.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 691,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 18,193,291 and the fatalities rose to 6,91,642, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 557 73 263 21 10 2 Andhra Pradesh 76377 1973 88672 5786 1537 63 Arunachal Pradesh 692 7 1063 67 3 Assam 11738 1323 33428 1044 109 4 Bihar 20770 464 38228 1839 330 1 Chandigarh 434 34 706 8 19 Chhattisgarh 2462 20 7256 265 61 3 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 412 4 860 94 2 Delhi 10207 149 124254 937 4021 17 Goa 1884 75 4876 208 56 3 Gujarat 14599 27 47478 974 2508 22 Haryana 6263 133 30470 780 440 7 Himachal Pradesh 1146 16 1658 99 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7567 326 14032 905 407 11 Jharkhand 8561 838 4792 110 125 7 Karnataka 74477 121 62500 4775 2594 98 Kerala 11511 145 15278 815 84 2 Ladakh 369 18 1109 1 7 Madhya Pradesh 9286 187 24099 549 900 14 Maharashtra 147324 1519 287030 10221 15842 266 Manipur 1147 60 1766 29 7 Meghalaya 633 28 264 5 Mizoram 235 11 266 8 0 Nagaland 1467 185 657 9 5 Odisha 13016 255 23074 1119 207 10 Puducherry 1515 70 2411 102 56 4 Punjab 6203 239 11882 416 442 19 Rajasthan 12802 411 31458 748 715 12 Sikkim 390 22 297 8 1 Tamil Nadu 56698 300 202283 5800 4241 109 Telengana 18708 161 49675 2085 563 23 Tripura 1802 60 3675 70 28 1 Uttarakhand 3172 102 4538 101 90 4 Uttar Pradesh 40191 2168 55393 2225 1778 48 West Bengal 21683 575 54818 2088 1731 53 Total# 586298 6941 1230509 44306 38938 803

