Over 52,000 coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 18.55 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have surged to 18.55 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 18,55,746 including 58,6,298 active cases, 12,30,510 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,938 deaths, according to health ministry figures released on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, India recorded 52,050 positive cases and 803 deaths.

New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2020 10:15 IST
Image Source : AP

A couple wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus travel on a two wheeler in Kolkata.

India has one of the lowest Case Fatality Rate (CFR) at 2.09 per cent as compared to the global average. With a recovery rate of 66.3 per cent, a total of 44,306 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said. In the last 24 hours, 6,61,892 samples have been tested.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 4,41,228 cases and 15,576 deaths, of which 260 occurred in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu comes in second with 257,613 cases and 4,132 deaths. The state registered 98 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh saw a decline in the number of active cases. Mizoram, Tripura and Uttarakhand too witnessed active cases plummeting.

While on the global front, India remains the third worst-hit nation. As of Tuesday morning, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 18.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 691,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 18,193,291 and the fatalities rose to 6,91,642, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 557 73  263 21  10
Andhra Pradesh 76377 1973  88672 5786  1537 63 
Arunachal Pradesh 692 1063 67  3  
Assam 11738 1323  33428 1044  109
Bihar 20770 464  38228 1839  330
Chandigarh 434 34  706 19  
Chhattisgarh 2462 20  7256 265  61
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 412 860 94  2  
Delhi 10207 149  124254 937  4021 17 
Goa 1884 75  4876 208  56
Gujarat 14599 27  47478 974  2508 22 
Haryana 6263 133  30470 780  440
Himachal Pradesh 1146 16  1658 99  14  
Jammu and Kashmir 7567 326  14032 905  407 11 
Jharkhand 8561 838  4792 110  125
Karnataka 74477 121  62500 4775  2594 98 
Kerala 11511 145  15278 815  84
Ladakh 369 18  1109 7  
Madhya Pradesh 9286 187  24099 549  900 14 
Maharashtra 147324 1519  287030 10221  15842 266 
Manipur 1147 60  1766 29  7  
Meghalaya 633 28  264   5  
Mizoram 235 11  266 0  
Nagaland 1467 185  657 5  
Odisha 13016 255  23074 1119  207 10 
Puducherry 1515 70  2411 102  56
Punjab 6203 239  11882 416  442 19 
Rajasthan 12802 411  31458 748  715 12 
Sikkim 390 22  297 1  
Tamil Nadu 56698 300  202283 5800  4241 109 
Telengana 18708 161  49675 2085  563 23 
Tripura 1802 60  3675 70  28
Uttarakhand 3172 102  4538 101  90
Uttar Pradesh 40191 2168  55393 2225  1778 48 
West Bengal 21683 575  54818 2088  1731 53 
Total# 586298 6941  1230509 44306  38938 803 

.

