Over 52,000 coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 18.55 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have surged to 18.55 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 18,55,746 including 58,6,298 active cases, 12,30,510 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,938 deaths, according to health ministry figures released on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, India recorded 52,050 positive cases and 803 deaths.
India has one of the lowest Case Fatality Rate (CFR) at 2.09 per cent as compared to the global average. With a recovery rate of 66.3 per cent, a total of 44,306 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said. In the last 24 hours, 6,61,892 samples have been tested.
Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 4,41,228 cases and 15,576 deaths, of which 260 occurred in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu comes in second with 257,613 cases and 4,132 deaths. The state registered 98 fatalities in the last 24 hours.
Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh saw a decline in the number of active cases. Mizoram, Tripura and Uttarakhand too witnessed active cases plummeting.
While on the global front, India remains the third worst-hit nation. As of Tuesday morning, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 18.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 691,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 18,193,291 and the fatalities rose to 6,91,642, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|557
|73
|263
|21
|10
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|76377
|1973
|88672
|5786
|1537
|63
|Arunachal Pradesh
|692
|7
|1063
|67
|3
|Assam
|11738
|1323
|33428
|1044
|109
|4
|Bihar
|20770
|464
|38228
|1839
|330
|1
|Chandigarh
|434
|34
|706
|8
|19
|Chhattisgarh
|2462
|20
|7256
|265
|61
|3
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|412
|4
|860
|94
|2
|Delhi
|10207
|149
|124254
|937
|4021
|17
|Goa
|1884
|75
|4876
|208
|56
|3
|Gujarat
|14599
|27
|47478
|974
|2508
|22
|Haryana
|6263
|133
|30470
|780
|440
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|1146
|16
|1658
|99
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7567
|326
|14032
|905
|407
|11
|Jharkhand
|8561
|838
|4792
|110
|125
|7
|Karnataka
|74477
|121
|62500
|4775
|2594
|98
|Kerala
|11511
|145
|15278
|815
|84
|2
|Ladakh
|369
|18
|1109
|1
|7
|Madhya Pradesh
|9286
|187
|24099
|549
|900
|14
|Maharashtra
|147324
|1519
|287030
|10221
|15842
|266
|Manipur
|1147
|60
|1766
|29
|7
|Meghalaya
|633
|28
|264
|5
|Mizoram
|235
|11
|266
|8
|0
|Nagaland
|1467
|185
|657
|9
|5
|Odisha
|13016
|255
|23074
|1119
|207
|10
|Puducherry
|1515
|70
|2411
|102
|56
|4
|Punjab
|6203
|239
|11882
|416
|442
|19
|Rajasthan
|12802
|411
|31458
|748
|715
|12
|Sikkim
|390
|22
|297
|8
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|56698
|300
|202283
|5800
|4241
|109
|Telengana
|18708
|161
|49675
|2085
|563
|23
|Tripura
|1802
|60
|3675
|70
|28
|1
|Uttarakhand
|3172
|102
|4538
|101
|90
|4
|Uttar Pradesh
|40191
|2168
|55393
|2225
|1778
|48
|West Bengal
|21683
|575
|54818
|2088
|1731
|53
|Total#
|586298
|6941
|1230509
|44306
|38938
|803
.