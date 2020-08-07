Over 62,500 record new coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 20 lakh-mark. State-wise list

India's coronavirus cases have crossed 20 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases figure to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 41,585 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday. In the last 24 hours, the country has registered 62538 corona cases, including 886 fatalities.
According to Global toll, India ranks third and is followed by Russia (870,187), South Africa (538,184), Mexico (462,690), Peru (447,624), Chile (366,671), Colombia (345,714), Iran (320,117), Spain (309,855), the UK (309,784), Saudi Arabia (284,226), Pakistan (281,863), Bangladesh (249,651), Italy (249,204), Turkey (237,265), France (231,310), Argentina (228,195), Germany (215,039), Iraq (140,603), Canada (120,387), Philippines (119,460), Indonesia (118,753) and Qatar (112,092), the CSSE figures showed.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 19 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 713,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 19,007,938 and the fatalities rose to 713,406, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,881,974 and 160,090, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 2,912,212 infections and 98,493 deaths.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|687
|48
|326
|49
|14
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|80426
|1322
|104354
|8729
|1681
|77
|Arunachal Pradesh
|642
|40
|1210
|105
|3
|Assam
|14432
|807
|35892
|1471
|121
|6
|Bihar
|22001
|908
|42414
|2066
|355
|8
|Chandigarh
|535
|64
|715
|20
|Chhattisgarh
|2465
|55
|7871
|258
|71
|2
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|404
|960
|41
|2
|Delhi
|10072
|175
|126116
|890
|4044
|11
|Goa
|2072
|171
|5287
|173
|64
|4
|Gujarat
|14680
|10
|49433
|1057
|2556
|23
|Haryana
|6133
|11
|31960
|734
|455
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|1140
|15
|1762
|52
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7285
|162
|15244
|388
|426
|9
|Jharkhand
|9049
|401
|5703
|539
|136
|8
|Karnataka
|73966
|112
|74679
|5407
|2804
|100
|Kerala
|11524
|46
|17533
|1234
|94
|7
|Ladakh
|421
|21
|1164
|37
|7
|Madhya Pradesh
|8741
|15
|26064
|650
|929
|17
|Maharashtra
|146268
|3810
|305521
|6165
|16476
|334
|Manipur
|1224
|27
|1862
|48
|7
|Meghalaya
|594
|12
|330
|5
|Mizoram
|251
|29
|286
|4
|0
|Nagaland
|1807
|66
|685
|26
|6
|1
|Odisha
|13055
|73
|25738
|1255
|225
|9
|Puducherry
|1700
|148
|2668
|131
|65
|7
|Punjab
|6422
|360
|12943
|452
|491
|29
|Rajasthan
|12678
|437
|33849
|1017
|745
|13
|Sikkim
|496
|13
|303
|4
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|54184
|968
|214815
|6031
|4461
|112
|Telengana
|20358
|790
|52103
|1289
|589
|13
|Tripura
|1901
|28
|3793
|68
|31
|1
|Uttarakhand
|2923
|143
|5233
|386
|98
|3
|Uttar Pradesh
|41973
|751
|60558
|3287
|1857
|40
|West Bengal
|22992
|677
|58962
|2078
|1846
|61
|Total#
|595501
|9257
|1328336
|46121
|40699
|904
