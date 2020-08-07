Friday, August 07, 2020
     
Over 62,500 record new coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 20 lakh-mark. State-wise list

India's coronavirus cases have crossed 20 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases figure to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 41,585 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2020 10:33 IST
Coronavirus, covid19 india cases
Image Source : AP

Students attend an open-air early morning class inside Eidgah, amid coronavirus pandemic, in Srinagar.

India's coronavirus cases have crossed 20 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases figure to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 41,585 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday. In the last 24 hours, the country has registered 62538 corona cases, including 886 fatalities.

According to Global toll, India ranks third and is followed by Russia (870,187), South Africa (538,184), Mexico (462,690), Peru (447,624), Chile (366,671), Colombia (345,714), Iran (320,117), Spain (309,855), the UK (309,784), Saudi Arabia (284,226), Pakistan (281,863), Bangladesh (249,651), Italy (249,204), Turkey (237,265), France (231,310), Argentina (228,195), Germany (215,039), Iraq (140,603), Canada (120,387), Philippines (119,460), Indonesia (118,753) and Qatar (112,092), the CSSE figures showed.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 19 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 713,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 19,007,938 and the fatalities rose to 713,406, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,881,974 and 160,090, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 2,912,212 infections and 98,493 deaths.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 687 48  326 49  14
Andhra Pradesh 80426 1322  104354 8729  1681 77 
Arunachal Pradesh 642 40  1210 105  3  
Assam 14432 807  35892 1471  121
Bihar 22001 908  42414 2066  355
Chandigarh 535 64  715   20  
Chhattisgarh 2465 55  7871 258  71
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 404   960 41  2  
Delhi 10072 175  126116 890  4044 11 
Goa 2072 171  5287 173  64
Gujarat 14680 10  49433 1057  2556 23 
Haryana 6133 11  31960 734  455
Himachal Pradesh 1140 15  1762 52  14  
Jammu and Kashmir 7285 162  15244 388  426
Jharkhand 9049 401  5703 539  136
Karnataka 73966 112  74679 5407  2804 100 
Kerala 11524 46  17533 1234  94
Ladakh 421 21  1164 37  7  
Madhya Pradesh 8741 15  26064 650  929 17 
Maharashtra 146268 3810  305521 6165  16476 334 
Manipur 1224 27  1862 48  7  
Meghalaya 594 12  330   5  
Mizoram 251 29  286 0  
Nagaland 1807 66  685 26  6
Odisha 13055 73  25738 1255  225
Puducherry 1700 148  2668 131  65
Punjab 6422 360  12943 452  491 29 
Rajasthan 12678 437  33849 1017  745 13 
Sikkim 496 13  303 1  
Tamil Nadu 54184 968  214815 6031  4461 112 
Telengana 20358 790  52103 1289  589 13 
Tripura 1901 28  3793 68  31
Uttarakhand 2923 143  5233 386  98
Uttar Pradesh 41973 751  60558 3287  1857 40 
West Bengal 22992 677  58962 2078  1846 61 
Total# 595501 9257  1328336 46121  40699 904 

