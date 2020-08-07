Over 62,500 record new coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 20 lakh-mark. State-wise list

Image Source : AP Students attend an open-air early morning class inside Eidgah, amid coronavirus pandemic, in Srinagar.

India's coronavirus cases have crossed 20 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases figure to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 41,585 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday. In the last 24 hours, the country has registered 62538 corona cases, including 886 fatalities.

According to Global toll, India ranks third and is followed by Russia (870,187), South Africa (538,184), Mexico (462,690), Peru (447,624), Chile (366,671), Colombia (345,714), Iran (320,117), Spain (309,855), the UK (309,784), Saudi Arabia (284,226), Pakistan (281,863), Bangladesh (249,651), Italy (249,204), Turkey (237,265), France (231,310), Argentina (228,195), Germany (215,039), Iraq (140,603), Canada (120,387), Philippines (119,460), Indonesia (118,753) and Qatar (112,092), the CSSE figures showed.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 19 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 713,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 19,007,938 and the fatalities rose to 713,406, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,881,974 and 160,090, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 2,912,212 infections and 98,493 deaths.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 687 48 326 49 14 2 Andhra Pradesh 80426 1322 104354 8729 1681 77 Arunachal Pradesh 642 40 1210 105 3 Assam 14432 807 35892 1471 121 6 Bihar 22001 908 42414 2066 355 8 Chandigarh 535 64 715 20 Chhattisgarh 2465 55 7871 258 71 2 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 404 960 41 2 Delhi 10072 175 126116 890 4044 11 Goa 2072 171 5287 173 64 4 Gujarat 14680 10 49433 1057 2556 23 Haryana 6133 11 31960 734 455 7 Himachal Pradesh 1140 15 1762 52 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7285 162 15244 388 426 9 Jharkhand 9049 401 5703 539 136 8 Karnataka 73966 112 74679 5407 2804 100 Kerala 11524 46 17533 1234 94 7 Ladakh 421 21 1164 37 7 Madhya Pradesh 8741 15 26064 650 929 17 Maharashtra 146268 3810 305521 6165 16476 334 Manipur 1224 27 1862 48 7 Meghalaya 594 12 330 5 Mizoram 251 29 286 4 0 Nagaland 1807 66 685 26 6 1 Odisha 13055 73 25738 1255 225 9 Puducherry 1700 148 2668 131 65 7 Punjab 6422 360 12943 452 491 29 Rajasthan 12678 437 33849 1017 745 13 Sikkim 496 13 303 4 1 Tamil Nadu 54184 968 214815 6031 4461 112 Telengana 20358 790 52103 1289 589 13 Tripura 1901 28 3793 68 31 1 Uttarakhand 2923 143 5233 386 98 3 Uttar Pradesh 41973 751 60558 3287 1857 40 West Bengal 22992 677 58962 2078 1846 61 Total# 595501 9257 1328336 46121 40699 904

