These states have extended lockdown restrictions beyond April 15

Three more states, West Bengal, Telangana and Maharashtra, on Saturday extended the lockdown restrictions in place beyond April 15. The respective decisions were announced by the state chief ministers, barely hours after their video conference call with the Prime Minister earlier in the day.

During the call, the chief ministers backed the idea of extending the restrictions once the current lockdown period ends on April 15, according to a release by the Press Information Bureau. The final decision to extend the lockdown across the board, however, rests with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Seven states in the country have now decided to extend the lockdown beyond the current stipulated period of April 15.

The decisions by the administrations of Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Telangana are in line with those of Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Odisha's chief minister Naveen Patnaik was the first among his counterparts in the country to extend the lockdown till April 30, which he conveyed to his cabinet through a video message on Thursday.

"We have decided to extend the lockdown period till April 30 and a recommendation in this regard will be sent to the Centre," Patnaik is reported to have said in his video message.

The Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, followed suit on Friday as he also announced the state government's decision to extend the lockdown period till April 30 (May 1 midnight).

Rajasthan became the third state in the country to extend the lockdown on Friday, after Odisha and Punjab.

Besides, the chief ministers of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and Puducherry, V Narayanasamy, have also expressed their desire to prolong the lockdown till the end of the month.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked its Council of Ministers to report back at workplace from Monday, official sources have said. All the government officials, above the rank of joint secretary (including), have also been asked to resume work from Monday, as per sources.

In the call with the chief ministers earlier in the day, the Prime Minister indicated that agriculture and allied sectors could be exempted from the lockdown, in order to give workers in the crucial sectors more leeway to carry out their operations.

"Prime Minister observed that the combined effort of the Centre and the states has definitely helped reduce the impact of COVID-19 but since the situation is rapidly evolving, constant vigilance is paramount. He emphasized the criticality of coming 3-4 weeks for determining the impact of the steps taken till now to contain the virus, adding that teamwork is the key to facing the challenge," said the government release after the conclusion of today's meeting.

