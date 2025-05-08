State funerals for terrorists in Pakistan: India rejects 'civilians killed' charge at MEA briefing India has rejected Pakistan's claims of civilian casualties, stating that those killed were terrorists, not innocent civilians. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri condemned Pakistan's actions, pointing out the country's history of providing refuge to terrorists.

New Delhi:

India has strongly rejected Pakistan's claims of civilian casualties following a series of attacks across Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that those killed were not innocent civilians but terrorists involved in violent activities. In a press briefing on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri condemned Pakistan's actions, emphasising the ongoing issue of terrorism supported by the Pakistani state. "It is also odd that funerals of civilians are being carried out by coffins wrapped in their national flag, and state honours are being awarded. These are not civilians but terrorists who have been neutralised," Misri remarked.

Misri’s comments come in light of recent developments where Pakistan's Defence Minister and former Foreign Minister acknowledged their country's involvement with terrorist groups operating in the region. He pointed out the inconsistency in Pakistan's claims, citing the example of Osama Bin Laden’s presence in the country, as well as the sanctuary provided to other UN-proscribed terrorists.

The situation took a tragic turn when Pakistan launched a targeted attack on the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir, specifically hitting a Gurdwara in Poonch. Three individuals were killed, and several others were injured in the attack. The total death toll of civilians in Poonch has risen to 16, with authorities in Jammu and Kashmir confirming that those killed were not innocent bystanders but rather those actively engaged in terrorism.

India's response to Pakistan's escalating provocations, particularly the recent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the attack on civilian areas, has been clear. "We reiterate that no military targets were attacked, only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan has been hit," said Misri, stressing that India’s response to Pakistan’s provocations remains focused, measured, and non-escalatory.

Pakistan’s attempt to paint its military actions as attacks on civilians has been rejected by the Indian government, with officials reiterating that India’s actions have been in self-defense, specifically aimed at dismantling terrorist networks operating on Pakistan's soil.